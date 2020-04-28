Like all of us, celebrities have been taking advantage of the increased time spent at home to soak up every moment with their young ones.
Whether its simple bike rides outdoors for fresh air or quality time spent snuggled up watching a movie, celebrity moms like Serena Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Tia Mowry have been sharing the cutest Instagram moments with their babies…and we can’t get enough.
Scroll through the gallery and peep the best celebrity “mommy and me” moments to come out of quarantine.
01
Kandi Burruss and Daughter Blaze
These smiles are everything!
02
Chanel Iman With Daughters Cassie and Cali
Come through, Gucci gang!
03
Yung Miami With Daughter Summer
Baby Summer is such a beauty, just like mom!
04
Angela Simmons and Son Sutton
Yes, mom! You got this.
05
Alexis Skyy and Daughter Alaiya
This is too precious!
06
Yandy Smith and Daughter Skyler
A mother's love is the best remedy.
07
Torrei Hart and Daughter Heaven
Looking beautiful, ladies!
08
Kyra Epps and Daughter Indiana
Mike Epps and his wife Kyra are so in love with their new baby girl.
09
Phaedra Parks and Sons Ayden and Dylan
A little outdoor time is good for the soul.
10
Erykah Badu and Daughter Puma
Twinning so hard!
11
Jhené Aiko and Daughter Namiko
Two peas in a pod.
12
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Aren't they the cutest?
13
Mimi Faust and Daughter Eva
Cozied up is the best way to be!
14
Christina Milian and Son Isaiah
The singer is loving every minute with her newborn son, and his big sister Violet.
15
Ayesha Curry With Daughters Riley and Ryan
Everybody loves the sunshine!
16
Porsha Williams and Daughter Pilar
Adorable baby PJ has what mommy calls a resting baby face and we're so here for it!
17
Princess Love With Son Epik and Daughter Melody
The best way to quarantine is with the ones who make your heart beat.