If you’ve logged onto Instagram at all this weekend, you’ll have noticed that folks weren’t letting the social distancing rules keep them from celebrating Easter Sunday. There were stick-to-your-ribs Sunday dinners, sharp Church outfits, lots of TikTok videos being filmed and all-around family joy.
Though we couldn’t physically go to church this year to celebrate resurrection Sunday, we all made the best of it. That includes these celebrity couples and families that kept the positive vibes high while staying distanced. Diddy and his children arranged a dance-a-thon on Instagram to raise money for health care works on the front lines of COVID-19. Special guests included Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.
La La Anthony and her son Kiyan joined the dance party, bringing a little Brooklyn love along with them.
Lance Gross and his son Lennon found the perfect mess-free hack to painting Easter eggs. How come no one thought of this sooner?
Check out all the other sweet Easter 2020 moments our favorite celebrities gave us below:
The Obamas
Mrs. Obama followed suit with a nostalgic post. "This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted," she told her 37 million Instagram followers.
Barack and Michelle Obama did a little reflecting this year about the reason for the season. "Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same," our forever POTUS captioned this throwback photo of his family.
Kenya Moore And Her Daughter Brooklyn
Mama and baby are keeping Easter spirits high!
Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia James
Little Kaavia may have been having a moment (LOL), but it didn't make this photo any less stunning
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker
The couple soaked up some sun with their two daughters Madison and Gianna (and baby boy on the way!)
Cardi B And Offset's Daughter Kulture
Little Miss Kulture looked to cute in her Sunday's best.
Shamea Morton
'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' star and her husband Gerald took the cutest Easter photo with their daughter Shya.
Blac Chyna With Son King and Daughter Dream
The reality star and her kids look so angelic in his gorgeous holiday photo.
Eva Marcille And Mike Sterling
The Sterlings looked so put together in their Easter 'fits.
Toya Wright's Daughter Reign
Little Reign seems to be having mixed feelings about the Easter Bunny, but looks adorable all the same!
La La Anthony And Her Son Kiyan
These two had the best time jamming out in their living rooms to Biggie. Gotta do it for Brooklyn!
The Currys
Filter fun!
Porsha Williams's Daughter Pilar Jhena
Baby PJ was in rare form on Easter Sunday, flashing the sweetest grim for the camera. Doesn't it warm your hear?
Russell and Nina Westbrook
The Westbrooks and their three children didn't let the outdoor restrictions stop them from having all the Easter fun. That's the spirit!
Magic And Cookie Johnson
This year, the legendary couple tuned in for a live church service hosted by Bishop Charles & First Lady Mae Blake.
Vanessa Bryant With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri
Those smiles are priceless!
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Adam Housely
The couple had an egg-celent time this year with their kids Aden and Ariah.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict With Son Cree and Daughter Cairo
What's a cozy Sunday at the Hardricts without matching PJs!