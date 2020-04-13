If you’ve logged onto Instagram at all this weekend, you’ll have noticed that folks weren’t letting the social distancing rules keep them from celebrating Easter Sunday. There were stick-to-your-ribs Sunday dinners, sharp Church outfits, lots of TikTok videos being filmed and all-around family joy.

Though we couldn’t physically go to church this year to celebrate resurrection Sunday, we all made the best of it. That includes these celebrity couples and families that kept the positive vibes high while staying distanced. Diddy and his children arranged a dance-a-thon on Instagram to raise money for health care works on the front lines of COVID-19. Special guests included Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan joined the dance party, bringing a little Brooklyn love along with them.

Lance Gross and his son Lennon found the perfect mess-free hack to painting Easter eggs. How come no one thought of this sooner?

Check out all the other sweet Easter 2020 moments our favorite celebrities gave us below: