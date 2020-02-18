Valentine’s Day was unique this year – not only because it happened to fall on a weekend, but it also coincided with other events like NBA All-Star weekend. Still, the focus was on love. Celebrity couples took a moment to recognize and spend time with their other halves on this international day of love, and we were here for every moment of it.

From Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s cute AF amusement park date to Steph and Ayesha Curry’s hot baecation moment…love was out in full force this weekend.

Scroll through the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebrity couples spent Valentine’s Day.