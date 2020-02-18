Valentine’s Day was unique this year – not only because it happened to fall on a weekend, but it also coincided with other events like NBA All-Star weekend. Still, the focus was on love. Celebrity couples took a moment to recognize and spend time with their other halves on this international day of love, and we were here for every moment of it.
From Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s cute AF amusement park date to Steph and Ayesha Curry’s hot baecation moment…love was out in full force this weekend.
Scroll through the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebrity couples spent Valentine’s Day.
01
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
The Wades turned heads at The Stance Spades Tournament on Valentine's weekend, which also coincided with NBA All-Star Weekend. Chi-town wasn't ready!
02
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry
Don't hurt 'em now! The Currys were in rare form over the weekend while sharing a sexier than usual photo on the 'gram.
03
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha shared a more PG-13 version of their baecation on her Instagram page. As you can see, it was all fun in the sun for the Curry's this weekend.
04
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko
The "Triggered" singer took her boo thang on his very first trip to Disneyland. How cute are they?
05
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko
It's not a couple's trip to Disneyland if you don't leave with this keepsake.
06
Offset and Cardi B
When do these two not do it big? Offset surprised his Bardi Bae with a boatload of new Birkin Bags (including the purple one she's rocking here) and flew in a specially made meal from her favorite New York City restaurant. Then, the couple hit those Chicago streets for some All-Star Weekend festivities.
07
Chris Paul and Jada Paul
The OKC player reminded his wife and mother of his two children that she's his forever love, on Valentine's Day and every other day.
08
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
This adorable couple ushered in Valentine's Day by sharing their first photo as a family of four. The Shepards just welcomed their second daughter Cassie Snow in December.
09
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
Iman shared that she was grateful to be blessed with "another Valentine to love." Awww!
10
Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart
The comedian showered his wife with a bouquet of red roses.
11
Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart and Heaven Hart
In addition to his wife, Hart made sure his daughter Heaven received an equally beautiful bouquet to remind her how much she's loved.
12
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill
The soon-to-be-married couple thought Valentine's Day was the perfect occasion to share their gorgeous bridal shoot with Sophisticated Weddings. Cynthia sweetly promised Mike she'll "show you everyday & in every way that I love you and want to grow old (older lol) with you!“
13
Cassie and Alex Fine
Cassie and Alex Fine snuggled up together and relished in all the love with their newborn daughter Frankie. "Cupid hit me with a buckshot," Fine joked on Instagram.
14
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
These longtime lovebirds celebrated their 19th Valentine's Day together, but their alone time was apparently short-lived. "We woke up like this......then she dropped the phone on my face three times. Then the kids came in asking for breakfast," said Boris.
15
Tank and Zena Foster
The R&B singer and his beloved wife hit up the La Fleur Bouquets: Fleurtopia exhibit in Los Angeles.
16
Meek Mill and Milan Harris
A notoriously private couple, the rapper and fashion designer let the cat out of the Instagram bag by finally posting a photo confirming their relationship. Milano is currently pregnant with their first child together, and it looks like their Valentine's Day was spent getting some quality time in before the baby's arrival.