Crazy In Love: All The Celeb Couples That Were Boo’d Up This Week

While you were busy trying to make it to Friday, a whole slew of celebrity couples were busy traveling around the world, hitting up lounges, posing for photo shoots, and just getting cute and cozy for the ‘gram. From Ciara and Russell to Niecy and Jessica, everyone was putting their love on display this week. Take a look at the moments of love from your faves over the last few days.
01
Ciara & Russell Wilson
This dream team promoted their new R&C Fragrance with a steamy photo shoot.
02
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Porsha joked that “Ima stick beside” her fiancé Simon Guobadia (it’s a TikTok thing), no matter what people say.
03
Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts
This happy couple shared a laugh while looking super cute doing a photo shoot together.
04
Kandy & Ronald Isley
Kandy Isley showed love to her husband, the legend Ronald Isley, as he turned the big 8-0 this week.
05
Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine
We love to see how happy our favorite hot girl is with her songwriter and rapper beau Pardi.
06
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill
These two are clearly still in the newlywed stage — and looking quite youthful may we add!
07
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker
The couple snapped a photo during their recent family vacation, looking heavenly in all white and certainly in love.
08
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
The producer shared a photo of him cuddling up to Alicia, and we love to see the love.
09
Queen Naija & Clarence White
The singer and her hubby enjoyed some adventure together during a getaway.
10
Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
The actor shared a photo of his gorgeous wife during a FaceTime session while honoring their 16th wedding anniversary.