California Rep. Barbara Lee Says ‘I Do’ On New Year’s Eve

California Democratic Congresswoman, Barbara Lee is a newlywed!

Rep. Lee, 73, tied the knot to retired Los Angeles pastor Rev. Clyde Oden Jr. on New Year’s Eve earlier this week. She revealed the exciting news in a cute twitter post the following day.

“An extra special welcome and #HappyNewYear to my newest constituent – Rev. Dr. Clyde Oden Jr., who I had the honor of marrying last night! I look forward to welcoming Clyde to the East Bay community and introducing him to you as my kind and loving husband,” Lee wrote in the sweet message, which was accompanied by a photo of the couple.

Oden recently retired from leading Bethel Oxnard African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is widowed.

This is Lee’s second marriage. She was first married and divorced by the age of 20, raising her two sons as a single mother, according to The Mercury News.

