Two weeks after welcoming their beautiful daughter Kelly Jade, singer Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey hit the town for a parents’ night out…and looked so good while doing it!

The couple gave us all the ’90s vibes as they headed to the Bad Boys For Life premiere in Miami. Tiller, who is featured on the soundtrack, took plenty of photos with his gorgeous leading lady. The pair also enjoyed being back on the scene, sharing laughs with fellow celebs like DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo.

Bailey looked gorgeous in a chocolate leather dress and black heels. Rightfully so, her bae made sure to remind her of how beautiful she looked as he captured all of her best angles.

When the night’s festivities were over, Tiller and Bailey headed right home to be with their baby girl. “Kelly sleeps all day parties all night and I’m hosting,” the proud papa joked.

Last month, Tiller and Bailey announced the birth of baby Kelly. Bailey took to Instagram to share the very first photo of their beautiful blessing, showing a cute sneak peek of her tiny little feet.

Later, the new mommy gave us a full video of this adorable little mama. What a doll!

The couple announced they were expecting in September 2018. Bailey debuted gorgeous maternity shots on Instagram 6 weeks before the baby was due. “Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that,” Bailey wrote alongside the pictures. “All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here.”

In addition to baby Kelly, Tiller has another beautiful daughter named Haley from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the new parents!

