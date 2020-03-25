Melanie and Gerald

Melanie (Bullock) Harris, 36 from Raleigh, North Carolina & Gerald Harris, 37 from Little Rock, ArkansasMarch 21, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Cadillac Service GarageMy fiancé Gerald Harris and I were scheduled to get married and celebrate with family and friends March 21st, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Our journey in planning started January 2019 soon after Gerald proposed on December 16, 2018. Days of putting ideas together leading up to the "our big day" have been filled with excitement, but through it all we have even more joy in the idea of us starting our lives together. We were adamant about making sure we had all black vendors. We couldn't wait to showcase the black businesses that were working so hard to make our event a memorable and love-filled experience. Last year at this time, we would have never predicted that plans may have to change due to a global pandemic. We both work in administration at institutions of higher education, Gerald at Duke University and me at Elon University. On Wednesday, March 11th we both had meeting filled days around ways that our schools were planning to navigate Covid-19. It was during these strategy meetings, that we began to become a little nervous about our own event and how that may be impacted by the growing cases.As a result of what was happening worldwide, we started to have conversations about what this may mean for the wedding day. On Thursday, March 12th, North Carolina's Governor issued an advisory around canceling, postponing or modifying gatherings of more than 100 which then turned into an executive order to stop mass gatherings of more than 100 on Saturday, March 14th. This was then followed by the CDC consideration for postponing or canceling mass gatherings over 50 people, Sunday, March 15th. We were planning for a 200-guest wedding. My father, who works in Nigeria, made the trip to the US to take that special walk with me down the aisle. Between Thursday and Sunday, we had many calls with vendors, emails with our Coordinator, and many texts and calls from guests. We went back and forth about whether to keep the event or postpone it.

We were able to still honor our wedding day and get married on March 21st, 2020 with a small ceremony (shown above) at my parent's house. We were encouraged by Gerald's parents and sister who told us “you can’t postpone love”. So we made things official with a few of our family members, the minister and our "flower dog", Mika. My dad made us a homemade wedding cake and even crafted a bouquet and boutonniere. My mom pulled out her fine china gifted by my great grandmother for her wedding day. One of Gerald's amazing friends came and photographed, capturing the memories. We spaced out our ceremony chairs, exchanged vows, listened to our wedding playlists on Spotify, did FaceTime with friends, cut cake and toasted to this special day. Our witnesses and minister signed the marriage certificate and even though the wedding celebration is postponed, we gave our family a sneak peak of our wedding favors.



How We’re Moving Forward



We are grateful that in the middle of a crisis we were able to take a moment and keep the main part of our wedding vision which was to make our covenant official and start our lives together as one. Perspective in all of this is that we have the rest of our lives to continue making memories, including the memories of a postponed wedding celebration with family and friends. We just hope that the future memories are Covid-19 free!