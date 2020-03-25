The world has changed, almost overnight. The coronavirus global pandemic is affecting everyone’s lives in different ways. Businesses are shut down. Entrepreneurs and small business owners are suffering. Kids are out of school—many through the end of the school year. People are out of work and many of them have loved ones who are home sick battling the virus. The airports are empty. With the entire country practicing social distancing right now and most folks afraid to travel, many brides and grooms who were counting down the days until they said I do have had to postpone their wedding days.
Wedding venues began to cancel, guests started changing their RSVPs, vendors pulled out, and just like that, the day they were most looking forward to has been put on hold. Brides and grooms spend months, and sometimes years, planning the day they walk down the aisle, so to have to make last minute changes can be a lot to process emotionally, especially if they’ve spent a lot of money on their wedding plans. The good news, they’re staying positive and moving forward as they plan to tie the knot post-pandemic.
Here are seven sweet stories of how these brides and grooms are coping and not letting this put a damper on their love, like Melanie and Gerald, shown above getting married in a small ceremony on their original date at her parents’ home.
Melanie (Bullock) Harris, 36 from Raleigh, North Carolina & Gerald Harris, 37 from Little Rock, Arkansas
Original Wedding Date
March 21, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Cadillac Service Garage
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
My fiancé Gerald Harris and I were scheduled to get married and celebrate with family and friends March 21st, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Our journey in planning started January 2019 soon after Gerald proposed on December 16, 2018. Days of putting ideas together leading up to the "our big day" have been filled with excitement, but through it all we have even more joy in the idea of us starting our lives together. We were adamant about making sure we had all black vendors. We couldn't wait to showcase the black businesses that were working so hard to make our event a memorable and love-filled experience. Last year at this time, we would have never predicted that plans may have to change due to a global pandemic. We both work in administration at institutions of higher education, Gerald at Duke University and me at Elon University. On Wednesday, March 11th we both had meeting filled days around ways that our schools were planning to navigate Covid-19. It was during these strategy meetings, that we began to become a little nervous about our own event and how that may be impacted by the growing cases.
As a result of what was happening worldwide, we started to have conversations about what this may mean for the wedding day. On Thursday, March 12th, North Carolina's Governor issued an advisory around canceling, postponing or modifying gatherings of more than 100 which then turned into an executive order to stop mass gatherings of more than 100 on Saturday, March 14th. This was then followed by the CDC consideration for postponing or canceling mass gatherings over 50 people, Sunday, March 15th. We were planning for a 200-guest wedding. My father, who works in Nigeria, made the trip to the US to take that special walk with me down the aisle. Between Thursday and Sunday, we had many calls with vendors, emails with our Coordinator, and many texts and calls from guests. We went back and forth about whether to keep the event or postpone it.
We were able to still honor our wedding day and get married on March 21st, 2020 with a small ceremony (shown above) at my parent's house. We were encouraged by Gerald's parents and sister who told us “you can’t postpone love”. So we made things official with a few of our family members, the minister and our "flower dog", Mika. My dad made us a homemade wedding cake and even crafted a bouquet and boutonniere. My mom pulled out her fine china gifted by my great grandmother for her wedding day. One of Gerald's amazing friends came and photographed, capturing the memories. We spaced out our ceremony chairs, exchanged vows, listened to our wedding playlists on Spotify, did FaceTime with friends, cut cake and toasted to this special day. Our witnesses and minister signed the marriage certificate and even though the wedding celebration is postponed, we gave our family a sneak peak of our wedding favors.
How We’re Moving Forward
We are grateful that in the middle of a crisis we were able to take a moment and keep the main part of our wedding vision which was to make our covenant official and start our lives together as one. Perspective in all of this is that we have the rest of our lives to continue making memories, including the memories of a postponed wedding celebration with family and friends. We just hope that the future memories are Covid-19 free!
Bianca Smith, 33, & Rudi Bartle, 43, from Atlanta, Georgis/ Rudi is originally from Germany and Biance is from Oakland, California
Original Wedding Date
April 4, 2020, Leingarten-Heilbronn, Germany
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we had no choice but to cancel our wedding. We had planned a beautiful ceremony and after the ceremony we had decided to ditch a honeymoon in order to spend quality time with our close friends and family to travel around Europe. Two of the cities that were on out list was announced as the epicenter of Europe, Milan and Venice. When we heard that we knew we had to hurry and change our travel plans. Everyone was so understanding and were ready to still join. But everything came to a halt when President Trump put a travel ban on all European countries at that point we had no other choice but to postpone our wedding.
How We’re Moving Forward
Despite the setback I realize that this is bigger than me and I know all things happen for a reason. I know once we all get through this, I will have my special moment and it will be so much more worth it than before (we are anticipating for Sept 10).
Shateia and Terrell of Brooklyn, New York
Original Wedding Date
My original wedding date was Saturday, June 13, 2020 to be held at the W Loft in Brooklyn, NY.
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
On March 8, 2019, Terrell proposed to me at my favorite restaurant, Philippe Chow, located in Manhattan. I was ecstatic and screamed yes, yes, YES! My excitement was immeasurable, so I immediately started wedding planning. Any bride or bride-to-be understands the range of emotions that comes with planning a wedding. Although some of the wedding planning tends to be stressful, I still consider it to be an exciting and passionate process. With my wedding date being only four months away, I am devastated that the date has to be postponed due to the Coronavirus-19 pandemic.
The highly contagious virus has negatively affected my family, our local economy, and the entire NYC region. Due to this unfortunate and unforeseen circumstance, we now have to cancel the wedding venue and other associated vendors such as: the makeup artist, invitations/stationery, bakery/wedding cake, and our honeymoon. These cancellations have resulted in us losing our monetary deposits.
How We’re Moving Forward
Although, this is a devastating time for our country and other countries affected, we are staying positive by spending quality family time, taking daily inventory by acknowledging what we are grateful for and practicing random acts of kindness towards others. This may include encouraging words to coworkers, friends, neighbors and loved ones.
Our love continues to remain strong through every/any obstacle and challenge we face. We face it together, putting our faith, hope, and confidence in God. With each other's support we will overcome this disheartening setback.
Shani Woolard, 37, and Greg Clay, 38, from Atlanta
Original Wedding Date
March 21, 2020 at Southern Exchanges in Atlanta
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
We found out the Sunday night before our wedding that the city of Atlanta was banning events over 250 (they would have had over 300 attendees) and also that CDC was recommending no gatherings of more than 25 people. Therefore, we sent out notice that following day that the wedding was being postponed.
How We’re Moving Forward
It was a bit difficult for us initially, as we had spent such a longtime planning for our wedding day. We were very excited about getting married on the date 03/21. Greg has the same birthday as my grandfather, and my grandfather passed away on 3/21, 33 years ago. It was also the anniversary month of Greg's mother's passing. Thus, the date was very special to us. Our wedding flowers were already en-route prior to our postponement. Therefore, we spent what was supposed to be our wedding day delivering flowers to the front desks of nursing homes, in hopes of brightening up the day of others! The day ended up being one of community service, which was not surprising to any of our friends as this is the cornerstone of our relationship. We are planning on postponing to a date later this year.
Katrina Jackson, 40 from Rock Hill, South Carolina & Bradley Hicks, 34, of Oxford, North Carolina
Original Wedding Date
Original Wedding Date: April 18, 2020 / Location: Grand Marquise Ballroom in Garner, NC
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
Our wedding date/plans have been affected so much so that we have decided to postpone the date to August 2020. April to August, one would say, oh that is not that much of a difference in time frame. Well, it actually is, especially when we were less than month out from our date and pretty much had everything checked off and on schedule. The biggest impact has been with notifying all 210 guests coming near and far to be here with us on our special day that the date due to COVID-19 was changing. Most had already booked rooms, secured flights, etc., but to date, everyone has been very understanding and flexible. Additionally, having to contact and redo vendor agreements to reflect a new date and hoping that they would have the date open to still be able to lend their services was stressful, but again, everyone has been more than willing to accommodate the change. Last, but not least, April had so much significance to me, because my parents who have been married for 51 years were married in April along with my cousin/sister and her husband of 30+ years, and my really good friend and his wife who are celebrating 17 years this year. All of which are marriages that I pray Bradley and I's are bonded like, which is why we are still holding true to April by making it official in the state court of NC just us, God, and the preacher. :) and have decided that August will be our second wedding!
How We’re Moving Forward
We are staying positive by knowing that none of this in within our control. At first, I was completely worried, but I was reminded by "18 miracles" to be anxious for nothing because in everything there is a time and season. Oh, and not to mention that this is going to be one heck of a story to tell our kids and grandkids!
Nawal Harris, 36 & Terren Culberson, 45, of Grand Prairie, Texas (Dallas Suburb)
Original Wedding Date
May 2, 2020 at Firefly Gardens in Midlothian, Texas (Theme: Texas Meets New Orleans)
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
My fiancé and I have been planning our May 2020 Wedding Since Winter 2019. We selected the perfect venue, crafted the best theme, “Texas Meets New Orleans”, invitations have been sent, catering has been finalized, bartenders hired, rooms have been blocked, honeymoon plans were in the works, our bridal party and grooms party ordered their attire, everything was planned and on schedule.
Initially, when the news broke out of the COVID-19, we anticipated it blowing over at the end of March, possibly, early April. We had no idea what was coming and that COVID-19 would soon turn into a Global Pandemic. As the weeks have progressed, I’ve been transitioned to remote work, while my fiancé is still working amongst the public. Furthermore, our guests and some of my bridal party grew anxious and started cancelling their attendance to our Wedding because some were flying in from New York and from California, which are two areas with the highest number of cases in the U.S.
As of March 17th, we made the difficult decision to postpone our Wedding to 8/22/2020. My future Brother-In-Law is our officiant so, we also thought about getting married before our actual Wedding date but decided we wanted our loved ones to be there with us. Thankfully, all vendors and venue have been more than understanding and accommodating. Our Wedding Coordinator acted quickly and began rescheduling with our Vendors. Thankfully, none of our vendors were booked for 8/22/2020 and prayerfully, we will not have to move our date again. As the weeks progress, we are continuously monitoring COVID-19 and the future of our nuptials.
How We’re Moving Forward
1. Crafting up a Second Line Dance Routine for the Bridal Party to perform along with the Bride! (Bride is from Louisiana).
2. Searching for a Beignet vendor to provide Beignets as a surprise giveaway to our guests at the end of the night (local vendors were already booked on our original date).
3. We are also now looking into new Honeymoon destinations since we have more time to plan!
Milo Williams, 31 of Miami, Florida and Cierra Harris, 31, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Original Wedding Date
March 20, 2020, Snellville, Georgia
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
Due to the CDC recommendation we had to make the tough choice of postponing the wedding until after the eight-week recommendation. Ninety percent of our guests were coming from out of town, including our elderly family. We thought it was in the best interest to postpone.
How We’re Moving Forward
Although we know it was the best decision to postpone the wedding it's still extremely frustrating that this happened during our big weekend. We had 171 guests coming in town for the weekend, we even had a Bride vs Groom flag football game planned. We've been together for seven years now and engaged for 16 months. Two more months won't hurt us, especially if it means we will be able to celebrate safely and with our friends and family. Friends and family are constantly checking in with us to see how we're coping. We have zero control over the situation so there is no point in getting upset. I just pray we'll be able to have our wedding in late May.
Darian Redfearn & Christopher Washington, Darian was born and raised in Charlotte, NC and Christopher was born and raised in Baltimore, MD
Original Wedding Date
May 7, 2020 at Red Barn Event Venue in Waxhaw, NC
How Our Wedding Day Was Affected:
We picked a date in August (08/28) to hold the larger ceremony and reception. After speaking with our wedding officiant, we desired to have a small intimate ceremony on 05/07 because that is our anniversary. However, we learned that the Mecklenburg county marriage license office is not accepting any appointments until after April 1st.
How We’re Moving Forward
We are staying positive because we know that we are committed to one another and our family and friends love and support us through this difficult time.