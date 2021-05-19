Bridal Bliss: After Multiple Replans, The Third Time Was The Charm For Shiedha And Brandon’s DC Wedding

Stanley Babb

Shiedha Williams almost slept away the chance to meet the man who would be her husband.

Back in 2014, the DC-based makeup artist, who goes by “Shy” to those who know her, was invited to a friend’s Super Bowl party and decided to take a nap before going. That siesta ended up lasting longer than planned, finally being interrupted by a call from a friend who told her to “get over here.” Upon her arrival, she encountered Brandon Burbage, a healthcare sales executive. It was a moment that would change their lives.

“I remember Bruno Mars performing the halftime show and next thing I knew, Brandon came up and introduced himself,” Shiedha, 34, tells ESSENCE. The two had easy conversation, exchanging information at the end of the night and meeting up for their first date on Valentine’s Day (no pressure!). Things would continue to be uncomplicated for the pair, who said that their journey as a couple has felt “so effortless” because they connect naturally and truly complete each other.

“I knew Shy was the one for me by how I wanted to be a better man,” Brandon, 34, says. “She makes me better. She makes everything better.”

The couple became engaged in 2018 after Brandon surprised her by asking for her hand at Shiedha’s annual holiday party where she seeks donations of goods, like toys, to aid those in need. They finally walked down the aisle about two and a half years later on April 3, 2021 in a small ceremony with 15 of their family members present. It was a moment they had been waiting for after three reschedules and replans due to COVID, but it was worth the wait.

“Although we only had 15 family members at our wedding, over 300 friends and family joined a private livestream of the ceremony, first dances, and cake cutting,” she says. “Brandon kept me grounded in reminding me that the moment wasn’t about a wedding but that we were taking the next step in our lives and despite plans changing the moment would be unforgettable.”

The images from their big day certainly convey that it was a memorable one. Get a glimpse into it, and learn more about their love, as well as how their wedding date will go down in history as Mr. and Mrs. Burbage Day in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Vendors:

Day-of Coordination: Yodit Gebreyes @FavoredByYodit

Photography: Stanley Babb @stanlophotography

Videography: @sok.vision

Floral Design: @sophiefelts

Cake: @bttrcrmbakeshop

Rentals: @accenteventrentals

Bridal Gown: @eseazenabor

Hair: Yene Damtew @yenedamtew

Makeup: Mali Thomas @kingmalimagic

Venue: @eventsatandersonhouse

Music: Benjamin Gates @benjamingates0