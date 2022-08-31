Bridal Bliss: Leah And Rodney Said ‘I Do’ With A West African Wedding Weekend In Wisconsin

Of all the places Leah and Rodney could have first encountered one another, it just so happened to be Kenya. Sure beats your local bar or networking event, right?
It was July 2018, and at the time, Leah, a Wisconsin native born to Nigerian and Panamanian parents, was living and working in Nairobi. Rodney, though born in Kenya to Sierra Leonean parents, was just visiting while based out of Lusaka, Zambia. As exotic as all that may sound, despite the dreamy locale, they actually didn’t encounter one another in person while, say, perusing a local market or hanging out at a popular attraction. Their love story actually started on a dating app in the East African country.
“I was casually browsing Tinder, as one does when they are newly single, and saw that Rodney had super liked me,” Leah recalls. She noticed they had different things in common, including their membership in the Divine Nine (he’s an Alpha, she’s an AKA), and decided to connect with him. “I proposed a date at my favorite nightclub at the time because I knew I could always signal to friends to rescue me in case he was boring,” she says. “Turns out that wouldn’t be necessary.”
While the two were immediately attracted to one another, they also found that conversation came easy, a warm connection easily being fostered. When they weren’t talking, they were dancing the night away, literally ending their first outing after 3 a.m. The first date would turn into a second the next day, and a third the day after that. They spent each day together until he had to fly back to Zambia on that Sunday.
And while starting a relationship with someone living in another country is often enough to scare away many looking for love, Leah and Rodney weren’t deterred. Through their long-distance relationship, they would learn more about each other as the days passed, from his compassion and dedication to her, to his appreciation for her tender love and care not just for him but also his family. As their bond grew from afar, they would finally get the chance to test it in person for an extended period of time when the world shut down in 2020. That experience let Rodney know he’d found his person.
“Due to COVID and subsequent border closures, I got stuck in Kenya,” he says. “We went from seeing each other for a few days every six to eight weeks to being together every day with no one else around. Once you go through that together and realize you still like each other, and want to be around each other, you’re ready to do life together.”
A year later, he put plans in place to have them do life together officially, aiming to propose in March 2021. While there were some hiccups to making that happen (more on that later), he was able to ask for her hand, creating a scrapbook of all their travels together to pop the question.
Four years after they first met in Nairobi, the couple married far from where they first connected, opting to say “I do” in Leah’s native Wisconsin, in Milwaukee and Mequon, on July 2 and 3. They had two ceremonies, honoring their Nigerian and Sierra Leonean cultures with a traditional ceremony on Saturday and a white wedding on Sunday. Both events were a success, which is a big deal considering the couple planned the nuptials from abroad while moving to their newest home in Vejle, Denmark. “Planning a wedding remotely whilst moving to a new country during a pandemic is a new level of organized chaos, but everything worked out better than we could have imagined!” Leah says.
And the photos from both days definitely prove that, as the couple, officially Mr. and Mrs. Carew, were captured smiling from ear to ear in all the images. Check out all the color, culture and creativity that went into their West African inspired wedding weekend in Wisconsin and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.
“From our first date, it was obvious that Rodney was very compassionate,” Leah says. “I knew he was the one after a nightmarish trip to Lake Malawi in September 2018 for the Lake of Stars Festival. Everything that could have gone wrong on a trip happened: Rodney totaled his car, there was a freak sand storm that blew concertgoers’ tents and belongings into the water, phones were stolen, cars caught on fire in the parking lot, friends sprained their ankles. It was chaotic. At one point during the night, I had a terrible stomach ache and needed to sleep. Rodney happened to have a lone magic pill for stomach aches and, to keep the tent from collapsing in the storm, he sat inside holding it up while I slept. That’s when I knew this man was different!”
Amanda Evans Photography
02
How He Knew He’d Found the One
“I don’t think there was one specific ‘aha’ moment when I knew Leah was the one (I feel like that only happens in the movies),” Rodney says. “Rather, it was a series of small moments and interactions where she showed me who she was and the type of partner she would be daily and consistently. It ranged from how she supported me (e.g., going to doctor’s appointments with me when I was diagnosed with sleep apnea), how she cared for my family and hers, the compassion and energy she brings to her community and the people she cares about, discussing life goals and learning about her ambitions, and even how we worked through conflict together.”
Amanda Evans Photography
03
The Proposal
Planning his proposal to Leah was stressful for Rodney. He spent months trying to find the kind of rings she likes (pink sapphire with a rose gold band), having to receive the assistance of a jeweler all the way in India. He wanted to create a scrapbook of all their travels together, but at the time he was in Kenya and all the boarding passes and artifacts from their adventures were in Zambia. In addition to all that, Leah was extremely busy, working and studying full time. So he decided to wait until she had spring break so he could woo her and pop the question. He flew to Zambia to gather everything he needed and to get the ring (the jeweler agreed to meet him the day he was leaving back for Kenya) ahead of the proposal, and assumed all of his stress would be over. But after booking a stay at her favorite luxury hotel in Kenya, The Cliff Nakuru, they ran into more obstacles. Those issues included locusts flying over the hotel on the day he planned to propose, leaving Leah scared to go outside. There were other hiccups, but eventually, he was able to give her the scrapbook, which led to the proposal. “I persevered and Leah was presented with the scrapbook which included a letter from me and a final trivia clue stating ‘this is the place we agreed to spend our lives together’ and at that point, I played our song and proposed.”
Amanda Evans Photography
04
Wedding Planning
Having two ceremonies to plan from across the world is enough to make anyone exhausted. But what worked for the couple was sticking to their goals for the weekend. “We winnowed down our list to three goals,” Leah says. “1) connect and celebrate the community that raised and continue to support us individually and as a couple; 2) honor our parents; 3) and honor and celebrate our culture. Whenever we had to make a decision, if it did not help us advance our goals, the answer was no.”
Amanda Evans Photography
05
The Traditional Venue
For their traditional wedding ceremony, the couple chose to have it at the Igbo Community Center in Milwaukee. “The community center was a meaningful meeting place for us growing up and means a lot to my father and the Igbo Community in Wisconsin,” Leah says.
Amanda Evans Photography
06
The White Wedding Venue
As for the space for the white wedding, the couple chose the River Club of Mequon, which is a country club. “The country club has beautiful grounds and we wanted a simple elegant backdrop that would be timeless and that wouldn’t require much additional decor. Plus, we knew that our guests would bring the flair in their attire!” Leah says. “We also loved how spacious and airy the hall was. We had enough space for our 360 photo booth, backyard games, a popcorn bar, two buffets, and plenty of room to dance!”
Amanda Evans Photography
07
The Details in the Attire
For the two days of events, Rodney wore five outfits, Leah six. Suits were custom made in Nigeria and Kenya. He also wore “something borrowed,” utilizing his late father’s cufflinks.
Amanda Evans Photography
08
Serving Looks
As Leah said, guests certainly brought the flair with their ensembles for both events.
Amanda Evans Photography
09
A Blushing Bride
Leah was all smiles as she showed off the very first look of her traditional attire for Saturday’s ceremony.
Amanda Evans Photography
10
And the Crowd Goes Wild!
She had the full support of her bridal party who loved her look! They looked pretty gorgeous as well!
Amanda Evans Photography
11
The Groom Getting Ready
Dapper indeed!
Amanda Evans Photography
12
The Traditional Treat
The couple made sure to have food from all of the cultures they love, including Nigerian, Sierra Leonean, Kenyan and Wisconsin staples. Pictured here is the cake from the traditional ceremony. “We had a themed cake on Saturday which depicted a Bible, coral beads, kola nuts, and a gourd – all significant items in Igbo culture,” Leah says.
13
The Groom’s Guys
“We also wanted to use our wedding as a chance to spoil our closest friends!” Leah says. “Rodney gifted the groomsmen items that represented the places he has lived: a pocket square made from garra, a fabric from Sierra Leone, coffee and tea from Kenya, and personalized cufflinks and whiskey glasses.”
Amanda Evans Photography
14
The Bride’s Tribe
Leah also showed love to her troupe of bridesmaids. “The bridal party had a best of made in Kenya bag that included tea, wine, jewelry, a jewelry box, and monogrammed Masai blankets called ‘shukas.'”
Amanda Evans Photography
15
The Newest Mr. and Mrs.
The couple hold hands as they are presented as husband and wife.
Amanda Evans Photography
16
A Special Surprise from Down South
“He surprised me on Sunday with a brass band that led our guests in a second line around the venue!” Leah recalls. “I lived in New Orleans for five years and made some of my closest friendships there. Rodney knows that New Orleans is my favorite American city and it meant a lot that he arranged this!” The band was Mario Abney and the Abney Effect.
17
Rodney’s Favorite Thing About the Weekend
A favorite moment that’s not really a moment but special nonetheless, according to the groom, is “the love and support we were surrounded with throughout the weekend and the blending of our families, cultures, friends, communities, and different parts of our lives. This came out in so many moments such as swag surfing with all our guests (including aunts and uncles who’d never done it before), dancing to Sierra Leonean and Nigerian music together, or strolling with my Alpha brothers and Leah’s dad (who is also an Alpha).”
Amanda Evans Photography
18
Leah’s Favorite Moment From the Weekend
“Both days were amazing, but my favorite moment was the surprise second line!” she says. “As the fireworks ended, I was prepared to return to the reception and to dance the night away. When I turned around, I saw guests wearing Mardi Gras masks and beads, waving customized handkerchiefs welcoming a New Orleans themed band! I shouted ‘Where did you get a brass band in Milwaukee?’ Second lining around the country club with friends from a dozen countries who all traveled to Wisconsin will forever be my favorite memory from our wedding weekend!”
Amanda Evans Photography
19
The Look of Love
The Carews looking ca-ute!
Amanda Evans Photography
20
What the Future Holds
“The future is ripe with adventure,” Leah says. “As new residents in Denmark, we are eager to explore Europe while learning Danish! We are also focused on building wealth and laying a strong foundation for whatever the future might hold. We’ve discussed children but first want to spend a few years just enjoying married life: traveling, hosting friends, game nights, Sunday brunches, and lots more dancing the night away!”