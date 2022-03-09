Bridal Bliss: After First Meeting At Caribana, Jackeline and Frederick Met At The Altar For A Perfect Potomac Wedding
Carletta Girma
By Kiara Byrd ·

For Jackeline and Frederick, it all started with a body roll and ended with them becoming husband and wife.

The two met in 2018. While showcasing their moves at a Caribana dance party in Toronto, their eyes met and the spark was immediate. “I thought she was the one when I first saw her,” he tells ESSENCE. “But, it was a combination of things that I noticed each day, beautiful things. Then I searched her eyes one day while she was looking at me, and I just knew.”

When Jackeline and Frederick started dating, they were in a long-distance relationship. He lived in Harlem and she lived in Maryland. But that did not stop them from truly connecting and falling in love with each other. For Jackeline, it was a not-so-solo shopping trip to HomeGoods when she realized Frederick was the one for her. Without her knowing, he called the store ahead of her arrival to ensure that someone helped her get what she was looking for even when he was miles and miles away. “He’s been calming my anxieties and saving the day for me ever since,” she says.

On August 31, 2020, Jackeline and Frederick were celebrating their second anniversary by doing dinner at the Baltimore Harbor. To make more memories, Frederick asked the waitress to take pictures of them. As solo pictures were being taken of Jackeline, she was surprised by Frederick behind her on one knee, with a ring in his hand, asking her to spend the rest of her life with him. I’m sure you can guess what her answer was.

As they moved forward to plan the big day, it was a team effort for the couple. “Fred and I worked together from the very beginning to bring our shared vision to life,” she says. With a touch of both of their individual style in mind, including earthy vibes for him and glam for her, the two chose the Potomac Point Vineyard & Winery as the perfect place to say “I do.” Surrounded by family and friends, on November 2, 2021, Jackeline and Frederick celebrated their love.

“What we have is a ‘revolutionary love’ because I believe a love like ours is big and bold, and defies what the world has told us love can be,” she says. “We hope to continue building a family that’s rooted in faith, joy, and love and creating a life that feels easy and peaceful.”

You can see how revolutionary Jackeline and Frederick’s love is through the photos from their big day, taken by Carletta Girma. Learn more about their celebration in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Carletta Girma

Makeup: Shannon Cosby

Hair: Jackie Cyrille

Florist: Poppy Flowers

Venue & Catering: Potomac Point Vineyard & Winery

Wedding Planner: Sophie L. Barry

Cake Designer: Edibles Incredible Desserts

Officiant: Pastor Lawrence Kirby 

Entertainment: DJ AA Rock & Zezeh Brazil Dance Troupe

01
A Beautiful Bride
Jackeline is all smiles in her bridal gown (with her glittering second outfit of the night in the background).
02
A Good-Looking Groom
Frederick was photographed enjoying a glass of wine in the winery before the ceremony.
03
The Inspiration
“We were searching for a venue that was the perfect blend of both of our styles,” she says. “He wanted a rustic, earthy vibe and I wanted something glamorous. We got just what we dreamed of with Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery. It has all of the nature he likes with the regal appeal I wanted.”
04
The Venue
The Potomac Vineyard and Winery was the perfect place for Jackeline and Frederick to share such an amazing, memorable day together surrounded by loved ones.
05
The Groom’s Most Memorable Moment
“The entire day was one big memorable love fest, but the sight of her walking down the aisle, the vows, with our loved ones there, under God, at the altar, and marrying her — it was the happiest moment of my life,” he says.
06
The Bride’s Most Memorable Moment
“It was truly the happiest day of my life,” she says. “It was blissful, and I felt at peace the whole day. Fred reciting his vows was the most memorable part of the day. They reaffirmed why I chose him to be my life partner.”
07
Tears of Joy
Frederick showed some emotion at the altar in a sweet moment captured by Girma.
08
Jumping the Broom
The couple leapt into the next chapter of their lives.
09
Dreamy Decor
Each guest was greeted with elegant decor at their tables including a floral centerpiece with roses.
10
The Hawkins
The wedding cake was a four-tier beauty decorated with white roses and gold flakes.
11
The First Dance
As Mr. and Mrs., the newlywed couple share their first dance in front of family and friends.
12
The Hawkins
Jackeline and Frederick took it back to when they first met as they were joined by two costumed dancers.
13
Dance Partners for Life
Into forever the Hawkins go!
