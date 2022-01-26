Bridal Bliss: Emani Hill And MLB Star Taylor Trammell Said “I Do” With Extravagant Florals And Fireworks

When Emani Hill first saw Taylor Trammell, who plays outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, it was well before he was an MLB star. The two Georgia natives first crossed paths via the Internet when they were juniors in high school. They saw each other’s profiles on Instagram and decided to hit “follow,” but they didn’t know each other. Despite not knowing one another personally, following each other on social media allowed them to be able spot one another when they finally had the chance to be at the same place.
“We went to rival high schools and saw each other for the first time at a basketball game our schools were competing at,” Emani recalls to ESSENCE. “He DM’ed me that night and the rest was history.”
The social media friends became high school sweethearts, finding time to fall in love in between school and Taylor’s commitments to a burgeoning career in baseball (he was drafted out of high school), which came with a lot of travel. When they had the chance to make memories together, the couple took advantage. He’d bring Emani her favorite food and try to plan thoughtful date nights, she’d show him she cared, doing things like nursing him back to health from a funky cold threatening to put a damper on one of his brief trips home. As he entered the major leagues, they continued to not let the whirlwind of that life keep them from growing deeper in love. That love would lead to a proposal on their sixth anniversary last January. Taylor, thoughtful as usual, took her on a date night and alleged anniversary photo shoot (nothing new for them) that turned into a proposal in a courtyard covered in roses.
“It was like a scene out of a romance novel,” she says.
Their journey would culminate into their stunning nuptials, with the athlete and the legal assistant saying “I do” at the Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on January 8, 2022. Surrounded by a sea of gorgeous florals, indoor fireworks and their good friends, teammates and family, Emani and Taylor celebrated their lasting love and a bright, beautiful future.
Learn more about the planning process, their love story, how it is being with an on-the-move professional athlete, and see the breathtaking photographs from their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.
“I knew Taylor was the one in 2015 when he told me he was taking me on a date. He took me to a beautiful spot at a lake near my hometown to watch the sunset, and it was such a romantic moment,” she says. “His intentionality in that moment made me know he was the one for me.”
How the Groom Knew He’d Found the One
“I knew Emani was the one in the summer of 2015. I was out of town due to baseball and I wanted to surprise her,” he recalls. “I wasn’t feeling well at the time but was only going to be able to be in town for a couple of days. I surprised her at her house with her favorite food, chicken wings, and she instinctively took care of me during my sickness. I knew she was the one in that moment because of how nurturing and kind she was. Her big caring heart was what got me.”
The Proposal
“Taylor proposed on the day of our 6th year anniversary, January 24th, 2021,” Emani says. “Every year we do a photoshoot to celebrate that day, but this year we didn’t get the chance to take the pictures before the day of. So, we started the day celebrating by going to get breakfast, and after, Taylor told me we were going to go take pictures, which wasn’t out of the norm for us. He drives us to the Swan Coach House and walks me down to the courtyard. To my surprise it was completely decorated with roses. Once he took my hand, we walked down to the center of the heart shaped out of roses. He then turned to me, got down on one knee and popped the question.”
Making Time for One Another
“Life with Taylor playing baseball has been a world of fun. Getting to travel to new cities and make new memories all while watching him live out his dream has been such a special journey,” Emani says. “Our relationship is a priority, so making sure to communicate schedules and taking advantage of the free time we do have is how we make time.”
The Venue
“After we toured two places, our planner sat us down and told us what to expect with each venue. We realized the Georgian Ballroom at the Biltmore Ballrooms was the perfect fit for us because it was already so breathtakingly beautiful before décor, we knew it could only get better with the touch of our planner, Eliana,” the bride says. “Planning was such a special time, getting to put thought into every detail of our wedding with our planner and my maid of honor was an experience we’ll never forget.”
Fine Florals
Another shot of the venue at the Biltmore Ballrooms. The space was decorated with beautiful floral arrangements put together by Akeem Clayton Designs.
The Bride’s Most Memorable Moment
“My favorite moment of the day was definitely getting to read our vows together in our private moment before we exchanged I dos and getting to have a moment to ourselves after the ceremony,” Emani says.
The Groom’s Most Memorable Moment
“My favorite moment was definitely getting to see my beautiful bride walk down the aisle, and when one of my favorite songs, ‘Pushin P’ by Gunna played at the reception.”
Joyous Celebration
The couple was all smiles as they headed back down the aisle after tying the knot.
Mr. and Mrs. Trammell
After saying I do, the couple decided to do their honeymoon in St. Lucia.
A Moment in Time
From high school sweethearts to husband and wife. We love to see it. Congratulations!