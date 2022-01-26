Bridal Bliss: Emani Hill And MLB Star Taylor Trammell Said “I Do” With Extravagant Florals And Fireworks

Injie Photography

Call it love at first swipe.

When Emani Hill first saw Taylor Trammell, who plays outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, it was well before he was an MLB star. The two Georgia natives first crossed paths via the Internet when they were juniors in high school. They saw each other’s profiles on Instagram and decided to hit “follow,” but they didn’t know each other. Despite not knowing one another personally, following each other on social media allowed them to be able spot one another when they finally had the chance to be at the same place.

“We went to rival high schools and saw each other for the first time at a basketball game our schools were competing at,” Emani recalls to ESSENCE. “He DM’ed me that night and the rest was history.”

The social media friends became high school sweethearts, finding time to fall in love in between school and Taylor’s commitments to a burgeoning career in baseball (he was drafted out of high school), which came with a lot of travel. When they had the chance to make memories together, the couple took advantage. He’d bring Emani her favorite food and try to plan thoughtful date nights, she’d show him she cared, doing things like nursing him back to health from a funky cold threatening to put a damper on one of his brief trips home. As he entered the major leagues, they continued to not let the whirlwind of that life keep them from growing deeper in love. That love would lead to a proposal on their sixth anniversary last January. Taylor, thoughtful as usual, took her on a date night and alleged anniversary photo shoot (nothing new for them) that turned into a proposal in a courtyard covered in roses.

“It was like a scene out of a romance novel,” she says.

Their journey would culminate into their stunning nuptials, with the athlete and the legal assistant saying “I do” at the Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on January 8, 2022. Surrounded by a sea of gorgeous florals, indoor fireworks and their good friends, teammates and family, Emani and Taylor celebrated their lasting love and a bright, beautiful future.

Learn more about the planning process, their love story, how it is being with an on-the-move professional athlete, and see the breathtaking photographs from their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner: ellyB Events, Eliana Baucicault

Officiant: Rev. Jeremy Abernathy

Photographer: Injie Photography

Videographer: Bricks Media Group

Hair: Char La’werence

Makeup: Gabby Devine

Venue: Biltmore Ballrooms

Dance Floor: Laced Vinyl Shoppe

Lighting/AV: Uplight Your Event

Wedding Gown: Bridals by Lori

Groom’s Tuxedo: The Modern Gent

Florals: Akeem Clayton Designs

Public Relations: An Officer and Gentlewoman