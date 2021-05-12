Bridal Bliss: Dalen And Stacey’s Intimate Atlanta Wedding Was Full Of Some Tears And Plenty Of Joy

Will Sterling

Dalen Spratt knew that Stacey Nicole Lee was a woman he needed to spend the rest of his life with when she supported him during a tough time in his life. Spratt, who is one-third of the popular Ghost Brothers trio featured in ghost-hunting shows on discovery+ including Fright Club (now streaming), and most recently, Lights Out, stepped away from being on camera temporarily and took on delivery work. It was a necessary decision, but one that admittedly left him feeling dejected at times.

“I knew she was the one when I took a job delivering groceries to make some extra cash after my television show wasn’t renewed at the time,” he tells ESSENCE. “She never once made me feel any type of way and thoroughly supported my decision. Any time I would feel down she would crack jokes about it to make me smile. It worked every time. I knew if she could be with me at the lowest she deserved to be with me at my highest.”

As for Stacey, event planner for the United Negro College Fund and entrepreneur (owner of Haute Behavior and NYC bar Harlem Hops), she knew she’d found her person not just because of the love Dalen showed her, but also the love he showed his family.

“I knew I found the one in Dalen, because I didn’t just love him, I wasn’t just attracted to him, I liked him as a person,” she says. “We laughed as friends and we would talk about any and everything. I love his love for his family and especially how he treats and loves on his mother. He really is my homey, lover and friend.”

The lovers and friends, who met while obtaining their MBAs at Clark Atlanta University in 2007, made their romance official on April 21, 2021 in that same city. The couple wed at the stunning Ashton Gardens in front of 92 guests, with Dalen’s mother officiating and his Ghost Brothers by his side. Their intimate celebration was also a safe one, as guests were tested prior to the wedding day and 75 percent of them were already fully vaccinated. As the photos will show, there were a lot of beautiful moments, including a few tears, plenty of joy, and a lot of fun had by all as Dalen and Stacey became husband and wife.

Photographer: Will Sterling

Bride’s gown: Eve of Milady

Groom’s tux: Loren Spratt (His own line)

Venue: Ashton Gardens Atlanta

01 The Proposal That Led To Their Big Day “The proposal couldn’t have turned out any better. I knew I was taking her to Cabo for an end of year trip… but I had been in contact with a planner there for about a month in advance,” Dalen says. “I was able to secure a portion of the beach outside of our hotel for the proposal. It was decorated with rose petals in the shape of a huge heart with a beautiful couch and decorations stating ‘Will you marry me.’ We left dinner and took a walk on the beach and ‘coincidentally’ stumbled across the setup. We walked into the center of the heart and I got on one knee in the sand and proposed. Once she said yes, we set off a number of fireworks around us. It was everything I could have hoped and dreamed of.” It was that and more for the bride. “I was in shock [and] had no idea the proposal was about to take place. I don’t even remember saying yes I just remember screaming and crying and shaking my head and thanking God my best friend just asked me to be his forever,” she says. Will Sterling 02 The Venue “The venue was so romantic,” she says. “The chapel and reception ballroom had large windows with beautiful greenery. The space was perfect for a small/medium-sized wedding. Both spaces were absolutely beautiful without any decoration.” Will Sterling 03 A Few Tears “For me, I’m not really an emotional person. I couldn’t tell you the last time I’ve cried, but I’ve always envisioned the feeling I would have at the moment I saw my wife walking down that aisle,” he says. “When Stacey walked in, I saw Heaven… and God released the tear flood gates.” Will Sterling 04 The Most Memorable Moment “The most memorable moment of our wedding day was when the chapel doors opened and I saw Dalen standing there with tears in his eyes,” she says. “Looking at him as I walked down the aisle brought me so much joy and comfort. The happiness on his face was all that mattered to me on that day and in that moment.” Will Sterling 05 An Intimate Celebration “The pandemic just made us go through a few extra hoops,” she says of how the COVID pandemic impacted wedding planning. “Other than the mandatory Covid tests everything pretty much would have stayed the same. We had 92 guest and it was so intimate and perfect. The room was filled with so much joy, happiness and The Spirit of God. ‘My Mother in Love’ married us and it couldn’t have been a more perfect day. I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I relive every moment every single day.” Will Sterling 06 A Safe Soirée “We requested that EVERYONE in attendance be tested two days prior to the wedding and we created an online platform for everyone to upload their negative results,” Stacey says. “For people that flew into town we provided an on-site nurse to provide Covid testing the day before. Seventy-five percent of our attendees were fully vaccinated before arrival.” Will Sterling 07 The First Dance The couple’s song for their first dance was “Why I Love You” by MAJOR. “The words of the song are beautiful: ‘I found love in you and I’ve learned to love me too, never have I felt that I could be all that you see.’ No truer words,” Stacey says. “I found love in myself before God’s love could intertwine Dalen and myself. We found the perfect love in each other and no other love would do.” Will Sterling 08 An Outfit Change The couple matched in white as they changed into these chic ensembles to dance the night away at the reception. Will Sterling 09 The Ghost Brothers The Ghost Brothers, Juwan, Dalen and Marcus, stars of the discovery+ show “Lights Out” all stopped for a photo. The trio have had four shows with discovery+ altogether. Will Sterling 10 The Bride Wore White, The Guests Wore Black “I LOVE black!” Stacey says of the couple’s choice to have all of their guests wear the color. She wore white while Dalen wore hunter green. “I wanted a sea of black as I walked down the aisle and no one in any other color. Everyone looked stunning.” Will Sterling