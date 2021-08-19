Instagram

After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding.

The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality Eddie Ray with her father, stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and siblings, among other family, present to help her mark the occasion.

The hashtag for the event was a very cute #Rings4Rays and a very fun event it seemed to be based on video shared by Eddie of their entrance as husband and wife. And leading up to the big day, dad and daughter shared a fun dance at a post-rehearsal party to the sounds of “Every Little Step I Take,” which was a crowd pleaser (last slide). Bobby also took the mic to help sing the song at one point.

La’Princia and Eddie have been an item since 2011 and engaged for a few years.

“Find you someone you can talk their ear off to & repeat the same stories but they always listen,” Eddie said of La’Princia in 2019. Back in 2016, she shared through her Saving Princie blog what made him the man for her.

“Together, anything seems possible. For every doubt I have about the future, he proves there is always a way to make my dreams a reality,” she wrote. “My fiancé gives me the strength to believe in myself, making me a better person for him and other people in my life.”

“My parents were never married, but their love for me has shown me what unconditional love is. I believe I’ve found that,” she added. “I feel safe. I can finally be myself without fear of being shamed for who I am. It’s a beautiful feeling. I have a partner in life, and I’m in love with him.”

La’Princia is one of two children Bobby had with Kim Ward. The other was Bobby Brown, Jr. He passed away last November at the age of 29. His death followed the passing of Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom Bobby Sr. shared with Whitney Houston, in 2015.

With that in mind, it’s always great to see Bobby and his family in good spirits, and what could be better to celebrate than love? It certainly looks good on La’Princia and her new husband.