21 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers In Action
By Jasmine Grant ·

Black fathers are there when we need them. They lift us up, dry our tears, and make us feel seen when the world tries to tear us down.

Despite the terrible myth that Black fathers aren’t showing up, studies confirm the opposite is true. A study conducted by the CDC found that Black dads were most likely to play an active role in the household than white and Hispanic men by bathing, dressing, diapering, or helping potty train their children daily.

In the midst of his tragic passing, the late Kobe Bryant’s legacy reminded us just how important Black fathers are to the community. After ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan shared an emotional story about Bryant proudly proclaiming to be a “girl dad,” the movement took off and fathers everywhere embraced the beauty having daughters like we’d never seen before.

The powerful images below are only further proof that our Black kings are thriving and being the best dads they can be. Whether they’re celebrities balancing the demands of Hollywood with parenting, or just every fellas making an impact in the community, these photos of Black fathers in action will warm your heart.

01
Black Dads Matter
@lancegross
02
Black Dads Matter
Getty (Kobe Bryant)
03
Black Dads Matter
@wizkhalifa
04
Black Dads Matter
@eadenmyles via @teshornjackson
05
Black Dads Matter
@Coryhardrict
06
Black Dads Matter
@elliothensford
07
Black Dads Matter
@iamdevale
08
Black Dads Matter
@johnlegend
09
Black Dads Matter
@omarion
10
Black Dads Matter
Via @adrianfanus
11
Black Dads Matter
@Victorcruz
12
Black Dads Matter
@knixandkna
13
Black Dads Matter
@ciara
14
Black Dads Matter
@diddy
15
Black Dads Matter
@palimore_triplets
16
Black Dads Matter
@jettanddrewplustwo
17
Black Dads Matter
@darrinanderson_ via @shabazzborn
18
Black Dads Matter
@kevinhart
19
Black Dads Matter
@boriskodjoe
20
Black Dads Matter
@kenniquamona
21
Black Dads Matter
photo: @thedrepabon via @the.family.lab ⁠
