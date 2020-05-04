Celebrity families are just like us – trying to enjoy every moment together as the world continues going through its changes.
While quarantined, these celebrity families have leaned on each other to keep their spirits high. Nothing says “we’re all in this together” like a good old fashion family selfie.
Check out the gallery of fun and carefree celebrity family selfies we can’t get enough of.
01
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Kids Ace and Blaze
Those smiles are everything!
02
Keyshia Cole, Niko Khale and Sons DJ and Tobias
The singer and her boys are in this together!
03
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Kids Luna and Miles
Quarantine is better with the ones you love.
04
Queen Naija and Clarence White With Son Legend
Family over everything!
05
Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia James
The Wades know how to give us wholesome family fun!
06
Porsha Williams and Daughter Pilar Jhena
Look up PJ - say cheese!
07
Cassie And Alex Fine
Cozied up and in love!