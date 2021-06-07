The Best In Black Love Moments From The Weekend

Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images

Love is in the air!

Or make that love was in the air. This weekend, your favorites stepped out to enjoy some fun. Whether for date night, a grand getaway or to support their partners, many of our favorite ladies were photographed spending some quality time with their favorite guys. We love to see it. If you do too, check out all the PDA that was on display from poolside to courtside.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on June 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

The king and queen of courtside date night, Bey and Jay checked out game one of the playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. The two were photographed keeping it cute and cozy.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Jonathan had nothing but great things to say about his legendary girlfriend, his “lil champ” Simone Biles. He supported her as she made history, winning the women’s all-around title, her seventh, at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens_3)

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Only these two could make a post-date night photo shoot in their home gym this stylish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Khadeen & Devale Ellis

Devale took some time to laud his gorgeous wife Khadeen, and their love story. “I chose you, you chose me, we figured out the rest.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devale Ellis (@iamdevale)

Eudoxie & Ludacris

Eudoxie’s girlfriends threw her a surprise baby shower, and there to support, and eat the food, was hubby Ludacris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxie)

Yandy Smith & Mendeecees

The reality TV couple took a serene photo together in the water that was not only beautiful, but also gave us a serious case of wanderlust! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith)

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill