Black dads matter, and these celebrity Father’s Day posts that surfaced over the weekend only further prove this fact.
Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama thanked Barack Obama for being the greatest example to their daughters. Sharing a throwback family photo from their days in the White House, she revealed, “we feel your warmth and generosity today and every day.” Now that’s love!
Gabrielle Union surprised Dwyane Wade with his dream car, which he’s been wanting ever since the family moved to Los Angeles. What a nice set of wheels!
Boris Kodjoe created an amazing “then and now” video with his son Nicolas and daughter Sophie. “Thank you two for letting me keep you safe for 15 years,” he writes to his children.
This is just a handful of the precious Black fatherhood moments we saw over the weekend. Scroll through the gallery to see all of the amazing Black celebrity dads being uplifted this Father’s Day.
Drake spends time with his son Adonis
The rapper even surprised his two-year-old with son with new gifts.
Singer RL and daughter Rory
RL, member of the R&B group next, showed us just how special Black dads are.
Monica thanked Her kids' Fathers for always being there
The singer and reality star showed love to the fathers of her children, Shannon Brown and rapper Rocko, for always being the best dads they can be. Now that's class!
Offset received so much love from his kids
The proud papa of four spent the weekend at home with his adorable kids.
Pusha T and his newborn son Nigel
The rapper enjoyed his very first father's day doting on his newborn baby boy.
Trey Songz and his son Noah
The singer dedicated the weekend to posting precious moment with his son Noah, who he says, "made him a better person."
Vanessa Bryant reminisces on the late Kobe Bryant
With this throwback photo, Mrs. Bryant remembers the late great basketball legend for the devoted dad he was.
Mack Wilds and daughter Tristyn
The new dad partnered with Shea Moisture Men to show just how vital Black dads are. "All fathers are providers and protectors amongst a multitude of other jobs, but as Black men raising a son or a daughter, we also have to protect them as we try to protect ourselves," he wrote under this adorable photo.
Sterling Shepard with his daughters Cali and Cassie
Chanel Iman thanked her husband, NFL player Sterling Shepard, for being the #1 dad.
Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their daughter Junie
The singer, who just revealed her pregnancy, let her hubby know just how much he's appreciated as both a husband and father. "You are the love of my life, and the greatest gift a wife & daughter could have ever been gifted with," Taylor shared. "When our next girl arrives, she will feel just as lucky as we do."
Kandi Burruss's Father's Day gathering
The singer and reality star honored her husband Todd and her father Titus with a celebration at home.
Ayesha Curry celebrates Steph Curry
The NBA player is clearly loved by his three adorable kiddies!
Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi
The rapper received all his flowers as he spent the day with his baby girl.
John Legend and daughter Luna
The singer was wished a happy birthday by his wife Chrissy Teigen. "I could have never imagined a better daddy for my babies," she wrote.
Kelly Rowland
The former Destiny's Child singer let her husband Tim Witherspoon know just how much of a dynamic dad he is.
Beenie Man and his children
The dancehall legend had a beach day with the kiddos.
Snoop Dogg and his children
The rapper thanked his wife Shante for making him a father to four amazing children.
Lance Gross
The actor thanked his late father for setting the example of fatherhood.