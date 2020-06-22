Black dads matter, and these celebrity Father’s Day posts that surfaced over the weekend only further prove this fact.

Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama thanked Barack Obama for being the greatest example to their daughters. Sharing a throwback family photo from their days in the White House, she revealed, “we feel your warmth and generosity today and every day.” Now that’s love!

Gabrielle Union surprised Dwyane Wade with his dream car, which he’s been wanting ever since the family moved to Los Angeles. What a nice set of wheels!

Boris Kodjoe created an amazing “then and now” video with his son Nicolas and daughter Sophie. “Thank you two for letting me keep you safe for 15 years,” he writes to his children.

This is just a handful of the precious Black fatherhood moments we saw over the weekend. Scroll through the gallery to see all of the amazing Black celebrity dads being uplifted this Father’s Day.