It’s no secret that our beloved former president Barack Obama credits his wife Michelle Obama with being his biggest inspiration. On her 56th birthday, he made sure to let the world know just how much she means to him.

Mr. Obama posted a never-before-seen black and white photo collage of himself and his wife embracing each other in a variety of poses. “In every scene, you are my star,” he writes in dedication to his leading lady. “Happy birthday, baby.”

It doesn’t get any sweeter than that!

Obama’s post, which has racked up 2.5 million likes on Instagram and counting, is just one of many tributes to his wife. On Mother’s Day 2019, he also credited Mrs. Obama for being the most “caring, brilliant, funny, and grounded woman I know,” and a “perfect role model not just for our daughters, but so many others.”

The feeling is most certainly mutual. At Essence Festival 2019, Mrs. Obama spoke about her husband being her “teammate,” and what couples who look up to them should know. “There are a lot of young couples that look up to me and Barack. We’re hashtag relationship goals. And young couples think, all they see of us are the fist bumps and love…Marriage is work, marriage is hard. But like a man, he was like, ‘Are you sure you want to talk about this?”

Birthdays aside, the Obamas are actually having a great week as their Netflix documentary “American Factory” just scored an Oscar nomination. This is the first creation from their joint production company, Higher Ground Productions. Lots to celebrate!

Happy Birthday to our forever FLOTUS!



