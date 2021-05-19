A$AP Rocky Calls Girlfriend Rihanna “The Love Of My Life”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky has professed his love for girlfriend Rihanna, and while we get it (she is amazing), we’re still shook at the revelation.

The rapper, the cover star for the latest issue of GQ, briefly touched on his relationship with the singer and beauty and fashion mogul with the publication. He made it clear that she’s different from any other woman he’s encountered, referencing her as “The love of my life,” and “My lady.”

She’s brought up in the conversation as they discuss the ways in which he’s changed since COVID took over everything. He says being in a relationship, and being in love clearly, has made life “so much better.”

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Time will tell if Rihanna feels the same and if they go the distance, a union of pop and hip-hop royalty. But for now, they’re content with what they’re creating together behind closed doors, and giving fans brief glimpses during walks and dinner outings caught by the paparazzi.

Rocky isn’t the first to go public with his love of the singer, nor is he the first rapper. Back in 2016 at the MTV Video Music Awards, her former flame Drake professed to the millions of people watching that he loved the singer since he was 22 years old while giving presenting her the Video Vanguard Award.

For the record though, Rihanna is not necessarily a fan of these public displays, though she might appreciate the sentiments. When asked by Vogue about that particular situation, she said it was a bit much.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part,” she said of the moment. “I don’t like too many compliments. I don’t like to be put on blast.”

So with that being said, this probably will be one of the few times we hear Rocky being open in his adoration of the star. Nevertheless, we love to hear men be honest about their feelings concerning the women in their lives, as opposed to it always just being the other way around.

The two have been rumored to be an item since January of 2020 and have collaborated on a number of things. They first toured together in 2012, and she appeared in his “Fashion Killa” video in 2013. It’s been high fashion and fireworks between them since.