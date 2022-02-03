AJ Johnson Celebrated Turning 50 By Having A Threesome: ‘Happy Birthday To Me’

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Actress and Life Therapy host AJ Johnson knows quite a bit about living well, and a part of a healthy and happy lifestyle is a good sex life. The 58-year-old star opened up about her own while visiting with Angela Yee on the radio personality’s popular podcast, Lip Service. While the women were discussing the topic of whether or not threesomes involving one woman and two men would ever be normalized, Johnson surprised the hosts by saying she’s had the experience. But whatever one might assume that experience would be like was the opposite of how she says things went down.

“Honestly, I’ve only done that — two men,” she revealed, saying it happened during a 50th birthday trip to St. Barts. “They traded off. They were friends and they traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever. It was never like them together. They were flip-flopping me and it was like, oh my goodness. It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just romantic and sexy and never intertwined, but at the same time it was two.”

The two guys were friends. They were Black men from France who only spoke in French during the encounter, which Johnson speaks fluently. That added to the romantic, sensual experience — and the cafe Patrón they were drinking didn’t hurt.

“It was so effortless and so sexy but sexy not in a sexual way. It was sensual,” she says. “They were very gentle. They treated me like I was a queen. It wasn’t freaky. It wasn’t like an Internet p–n site crap. It was just very sensual, sexy and romantic.”

The fact that it was such a laid back experience allowed for Johnson to continue to enjoy the company of the friends even after their night together (they actually had one more before she returned home) ended.

“We all went to breakfast and it was like three friends that hung out and had a good time,” she told the hosts. “It was weird because it was not like I was into that. I had never done it before but it was happy birthday to me. As it was happening I was like, This is happening. This is actually happening. Then I just kind of relaxed and let it happen. The next morning we were like the three musketeers. I was like, ‘So what time tonight?'”

Despite how all this may sound, Johnson says it’s was a beautiful, not raunchy, experience she would recommend.

“For a birthday party, get some cafe Patrón, go to St. Barts and let me know how it goes,” she joked.