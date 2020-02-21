Yes, Winter is starting to drag and we just know you’ve flirted with the idea of booking an exotic getaway with bae. Perhaps you’ve considered hanging with elephants in Thailand like Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, or letting your hair down in Mexico like Ludacris and Eudoxie. But lately, I’ve been telling every couple who will listen about the absolute gem that is Curaçao, which happens to have all the elements of a perfect baecation.

Recently, I had the pleasure of traveling to this Dutch Caribbean island with the Curaçao Tourism Board to see the country’s best-known treasures. I was not disappointed. During a four-day experience, we explored the best hotels, national parks, restaurants and excursions Curaçao has to offer. I learned that the name “Curaçao” comes from the Portuguese word for heart (coração), which was given because of their reputation as an “island of healing.” After roaming the charming, colorful streets of downtown Willemstad, exchanging smiles with friendly locals, and gazing at some of the most breathtaking sunsets I’ve ever seen…I felt healed in more ways than one.

As with most things, Curaçao is better enjoyed with the one you love. Whether you’re browsing honeymoon destinations or just looking to unplug for a few days, here’s all the reasons Curaçao deserves to be your next baecation getaway.