Yes, Winter is starting to drag and we just know you’ve flirted with the idea of booking an exotic getaway with bae. Perhaps you’ve considered hanging with elephants in Thailand like Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, or letting your hair down in Mexico like Ludacris and Eudoxie. But lately, I’ve been telling every couple who will listen about the absolute gem that is Curaçao, which happens to have all the elements of a perfect baecation.
Recently, I had the pleasure of traveling to this Dutch Caribbean island with the Curaçao Tourism Board to see the country’s best-known treasures. I was not disappointed. During a four-day experience, we explored the best hotels, national parks, restaurants and excursions Curaçao has to offer. I learned that the name “Curaçao” comes from the Portuguese word for heart (coração), which was given because of their reputation as an “island of healing.” After roaming the charming, colorful streets of downtown Willemstad, exchanging smiles with friendly locals, and gazing at some of the most breathtaking sunsets I’ve ever seen…I felt healed in more ways than one.
As with most things, Curaçao is better enjoyed with the one you love. Whether you’re browsing honeymoon destinations or just looking to unplug for a few days, here’s all the reasons Curaçao deserves to be your next baecation getaway.
Curaçao’s Beaches Are To Die For
If you're down for an adventure, hitch a boat ride to Klein Curaçao
as I did. This secluded, picturesque beach off the island's southeast coast will leave you speechless. Affectionately known as “Little Curaçao,” there's all sorts of water activities for you and bae to dive into here including snorkeling and scuba diving. If you're not down for the voyage and prefer a more local beach, drive on over to Playa Piskado for a SeaBob tour (only the best underwater scooter experience ever) and explore the island's vast marine life.
Downtown Willemstad Is An Entire Vibe
Aside from its vibrant candy-colored architecture, there's so much beauty to this bustling part of the island. Lovers can get lost in the capital city's cobblestoned streets and take plenty of photos on the floating Queen Emma Bridge (known as the Swinging Old Lady). You can also grab dinner for two overlooking the Saint Anna Bay in a 1700s fort, shop along the old cobblestone streets, or get some of the best daiquiris you've ever at a bar.
The Island's Spa Services Are Like None Other
It's not quite a baecation without a spa treatment - and this island's got some of the best to offer. Oasis Coral Estate's wellness 8 The Experience
offers an experiential spa with open-air treatment rooms, stunning views of Curaçao’s turquoise waters, a pool, two cliffside jacuzzis and more. Choose a couple's massage for 60 or 90 minutes for the ultimate relaxation. Alternatively, you and your lover can go with a beachfront massage at Sensi Spa
in Willemstad.
You'll Never Get Bored With All The Adventure Surrounding You
Now, I don't exactly consider myself a thrill-seeker. However, it's pretty much impossible not to fall in love with the island's excursions. Diving is a popular past time on the island, as there are 35 beaches to choose from and millions of species of fish to be discovered. But that's not all this colorful island has to offer. Couples who prefer their adrenaline on dry land can traverse the island’s east side for a rugged off-roading adventure with Eric’s ATVs
. The three-hour ride is a perfect way to discover the island with bae, as it makes stops at the Aloe Farm
and Bika's Caverns for some of the most jaw-dropping sunsets you'll ever see. One of my favorite treasures on the island is Shete Boka National Park
. On this massive rocky terrain, you can explore the world-famous inlets (or seven mouths) and gaze at it's crashing waves.
Curaçao Really Is For All
I rarely say this about any particular destination, but there isn't a couple I know that wouldn't love Curaçao. That's much in part due to the island's cultural richness and vast diversity. There are an estimated 81 different nationalities amongst its people, and every citizen speaks a minimum of three languages (Papiamentu is Curaçao's native language, but mostly everyone speaks fluent English.) Additionally, Curaçao is deemed one of the most LGBTQ-friendly countries in the Caribbean. Couples of all types will feel warm and welcome on this laid-back, judgment-free island.
