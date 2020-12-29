As we all prepare to kiss 2020 goodbye (seriously, we can’t wait), these new moms have something special to look forward to in 2021.
Despite this year’s calamity, 2020 has brought about a heap of baby announcements that have peppered in joy throughout some of the darkness from this past year. We’re seeing couples ring in the new year with the anticipation of becoming a first-time mom, and some are welcoming a new child to an already full and happy family. Whatever the case, we’re over the moon happy for these celebrity mamas who are growing and glowing their way into the new year…with a new baby in tow!
Scroll through the gallery to see the expecting moms
01
Fantasia
The singer and her husband Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together in 2021. The couple openly spoke about the fertility issues they faced for years while trying to conceive, and give all honor to God for bringing about this new blessing.
02
Kelly Rowland
Yes mama! This glowing beauty is expecting baby #2 with husband Tim Witherspoon and has been glowing her entire pregnancy.
03
Cassie
The singer and model is expecting her second child with husband Alex Fine one year after welcoming their first child Frankie.
04
Christina Milian
The singer and her partner Matt Pokora announced they are expecting their second child together in 2021.
06
Summer Walker
Back in November, the “Over It” singer announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
07
Khadijah Haqq McCray
The ATL star announced that she is pregnant with her third child, a girl, back in August.
09
Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson
The couple just announced that they’re expanding their family and will soon be welcoming a baby boy.
10
Asha Kamali Blankinship
The former Married to Medicine LA star and her husband, Dr. Larry Blankinship, are expecting their second child any day now.