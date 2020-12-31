These handsome celebrity fellas gave us heart eyes all year, and now is the perfect time to celebrate them.
Whether they were hitting the gym preparing for the role of a lifetime or acting their hearts out in your favorite TV, these fine pieces of eye candy showed up and delivered. 2020 might have been a dumpster fire of a year, but we’re thankful that these Hollywood hotties gave us something to look forward to when we needed them the most.
Scroll through the gallery for a peek at all the celebrity eye candy the ladies loved in 2020.
01
Michael B. Jordan
How can we talk about 2020 eye candy without talking about the handsome Michael B. Jordan? The Black Panther star recently People’s illustrious “Sexiest Man Alive” honor in 2020, proving that he’s got both looks and substance.
02
Tyler Lepley
We all know and loved Tyler Lepley for his role as Benny in The Have & Have Nots, but got heart eyes all over again when he re-emerged as Diamond in the new Starz series P-Valley! Needless to say, Mr. Lepley was one of our biggest crushes this year.
03
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
This hunky actor is more than meets the eye. We jumped for joy right along with him when he snagged his first Emmy nomination this year, (and celebrated in a killer suit!)
04
Omarion
The king of good vibes is none other than Omarion, who released his latest album in October. We love not only his smile and physique, but his ability to keep calm and unbothered.
05
Mehcad Brooks
This chiseled actor may have played a menacing role on Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace,” but the real Mehcad is all about peace and love.
06
Method Man
Method Man has been showing off his impressive acting chops on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost while putting in serious work in the gym. We’re not mad at it!
07
Keith Powers
The actor’s perfect bone structure and adorable freckles are something to behold. It’s no wonder Calvin Klein tapped Powers and his gorgeous girlfriend, actress Ryan Destiny, for their latest campaign. Swoon!
08
Broderick Hunter
Now here’s a face that we’ll never forget. This year, Broderick Hunter made ESSENCE’s list of Black male models to know. With a smile like that, we’re sure he’s on every lady’s wish list!