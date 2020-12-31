These handsome celebrity fellas gave us heart eyes all year, and now is the perfect time to celebrate them.

Whether they were hitting the gym preparing for the role of a lifetime or acting their hearts out in your favorite TV, these fine pieces of eye candy showed up and delivered. 2020 might have been a dumpster fire of a year, but we’re thankful that these Hollywood hotties gave us something to look forward to when we needed them the most.

Scroll through the gallery for a peek at all the celebrity eye candy the ladies loved in 2020.