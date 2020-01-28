Actor Mehcad Brooks recently shook up our worlds in the recent Tyler Perry Netflix drama A Fall From Grace as the outwardly charming yet conniving heartthrob Shannon.

Unlike his sinister character, who cons his wife out of thousands of dollars and almost ruins her life, Brooks is a spiritual and grounded individual who is manifesting success in every way. After surviving two near-death experiences exactly two years apart, the former Calvin Klein model has been on a mission to live a life full of purpose.

In an interview with Page Six, the artist says he realized how precious life was and became inspired to do music under the stage name King Gvpsv.

Undeniably, Brooks is a real looker with an outstanding body. But what makes this thespian a real gem is his refreshing outlook on life. We can all learn a thing or two from him!

Scroll through the gallery to see the 13 sexiest photos of Brooks.

01 Southern Charm Mehcad is a proud southerner, hailing all the way from Austin, Texas. 02 Peace And Love Opposite of his dangerous, cigarette-toting character in A Fall From Grace, Brooks is a grounded and spiritual individual who often preaches about the benefits of meditation and plant-based medicine. 03 The Acting Receipts Are Impressive Brooks is a face you've most definitely seen before. He's a TV regular, having appeared in popular shows like Desperate Housewives, The Game and True Blood. 04 Stronger Than Ever Brooks says he emerged stronger and wiser after almost drying from a parasite infection after a trip to Africa. "I was hospitalized off and on for 45 days," he told ET Live . "My longest stint was 12 days. In the last stint, I had complications from the medications, shit went haywire and my vitals crashed. There's a book coming about it. It changed everything for me." 05 Lasered Focused Having recently been cast as Jax Briggs in the upcoming Mortal Combat feature film, Brooks is lasered focused on honing his martial arts skills. The actor frequently posts clips of his training sessions with respected martial artist Sifu Nino on Instagram. 06 Tapped In During an interview with the Aubrey Marcus podcast , Brooks spoke passionately about his spiritual beliefs and being connected to a divine source. "Your thoughts come from the universe," he said. "They're just going through you. Whatever thought you decide to grab onto and manifest is the truth. You can grab any thought you want and make it yours." 07 Health Is Wealth The model-turned-actor has always been strict about his diet and exercise regimen. "I grew up in a healthy household," he told ET . "Mom cooked fish, turkey, chicken, fresh veggies, etc. I lucked out. Food is fuel for the body, and if you can put good fuel in your car then you should do the same for your body.” 08 Authentic Style We're always impressed with his boho chic looks! 09 Divine Calling In a 2010 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show , Brooks revealed that turned down basketball and academic scholarships to ivy league schools to attend University Of Southern California film school. He then left USC to pursue an acting career. 10 Walking On Water Now this is what you call a view! 11 Happy From Within Talk about a smile that can light up the whole room! 12 After The Storm In a heartfelt post, Brooks once revealed how he's overcome battles with mental health issues thanks to therapy. Happiness looks so good on him, doesn't it? 13 On And Upward In July 2019, Brooks announced that he was leaving the CW series Supergirl after five seasons. In a tearful address at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor spoke about the bittersweet feeling of moving on. "It’s really a lot tougher than I thought it would be because I loved these people. They’re my family."

