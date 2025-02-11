Inside North Carolina’s First Black-Owned Postpartum Retreat

Alvin C. Jacobs Jr

Everyone needs support, especially new mothers. Now, help is here.

North Carolina’s first full-service postpartum retreat opened business on Saturday, February 1. Ziva Postpartum Retreat is located inside the Le Meridien Hotel Charlotte. It will offer new moms around-the-clock nursery access, lactation consultants, postpartum doula care, meditation and yoga classes, a mother’s lounge, meals and snacks, and add-on services such as postnatal massages, pedicures, and manicures. “It’s been nearly a year of planning and preparation, and we are excited to share this blend of expert support and luxury,” said co-founder Selena Williams. “After seeing the gaps in postpartum care after becoming a mother, I am happy to deliver an experience I wish I had to the community.”

This retreat is the first full-service, overnight postpartum retreat in North Carolina. A sanctuary to support and empower new mothers by offering a nurturing environment that promotes physical recovery, mental well-being, and community connection during the postpartum period, the retreat offers a luxurious experience with amenities and care in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Founded by entrepreneurs Selena Williams and Lauren Hall, the retreat opened for booking on November 1, 2024.

After gaining popularity in Europe and Asia, the first postpartum retreat in the United States was opened in 2022 in New York to meet a growing need as maternal and infant mortality increased. Postpartum retreats are now in the United States and housed in luxury hotels with around-the-clock amenities.

Alvin C. Jacobs Jr @acjphoto © All Rights Reserved 2023 www.alvincjacobsjr.com

In addition to being the first-of-its-kind in the state of North Carolina, which is ranked 11th in infant mortality, Ziva will also be one of only four Black-owned postpartum retreats in the U.S. Ziva, which was initially slated to open in the SouthPark area of Charlotte found a new home in Uptown Charlotte due to popular demand and bookings after announcing initial plans. Mothers will choose between packages for three, five, seven, or more nights in its new, upgraded space. The retreat recommends that reservations be made after reaching 25 weeks’ gestation. Ziva Postpartum Retreat is open to all postpartum parents, including adoptive parents, intended parents through surrogacy, gestational carriers, and others.

Alvin C. Jacobs Jr @acjphoto © All Rights Reserved 2023 www.alvincjacobsjr.com

“We are confident that we will be able to give mothers a space to rest, recover, and be nurtured in such a luxurious space in Uptown Charlotte,” said co-founder Lauren Hall. “It’s the experience we dreamed of, and we are happy to make it an accessible reality for others.”

Each stay includes daily meals and snacks, childcare and postpartum classes, and access to a nursery and luxurious mothers’ lounge. Add-on services for an additional fee will consist of postpartum therapy, belly-binding, massages, manicures, and pedicures. There will also be meditation classes and yoga for mothers six weeks postpartum and beyond. Additionally, Ziva has partnered with locally owned The Peds MD LLC pediatric concierge services to provide on-site baby care.