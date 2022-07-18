Zendaya Promises To ‘Never’ Cook Again After Kitchen Mishap Lands Her In The Hospital

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Zendaya is a woman of many talents, from her critically-acclaimed acting skills to her alluring style and even her singing and dancing abilities that helped her skyrocket to fame on the Disney channel. However, when it comes to cooking…let’s just say the actress might have finally met her match.

On July 13, the Euphoria star documented her perils in the kitchen via her Instagram stories, which landed her in the hospital.

The 25-year-old shared images of her injured index finger wrapped in gauze with the caption, “See now…this is why I don’t cook.”

Zendaya on Instagram Stories, “See now…this is why I don’t cook.” pic.twitter.com/yjSuu3w1og — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) July 14, 2022

The saga continued with her sharing an “update” photo from the hospital room as doctors stitched her wounded finger in the background.

Later, the Spider-Man star provided an update on her kitchen chronicles gone bad, making a promise that she was “back to never cooking again.”

Zendaya shares an update on her cut, “Baby’s first stitches lol. back to never cooking again♥️” pic.twitter.com/rD5BieLqBj — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) July 14, 2022

Fortunately, Zendaya had her assistant Darnell Appling close by for support throughout the mishap. He reposted the candid mirror photo from Zendaya’s Stories with a lighthearted joke about the series of events. “Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂,” he said. “Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

According to Zendaya’s boyfriend Tim Holland, the actress may have a habit of hasty behavior in the kitchen. In an interview with Heart , he revealed that the Disney alum may not always know her way around a knife.

“Every time she cooks, she comes millimeters away from, not chopping her fingers off, her hand,” the star actor shared.

All jokes aside, we’re glad Zendaya’s injury wasn’t worse. We hope she (and her finger) make a full recovery.