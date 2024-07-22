Zazie Beetz Is A Married Woman!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress Zazie Beetz, who is known for her roles in shows like Atlanta and films including Joker, is now a married woman, and has been for a little while now. The starlet married her longtime boyfriend and actor David Rysdahl back in September of 2023 at the dreamy venue Salveymühle by Zaza in Uckermark, Germany. Beetz was born and raised for the first few years of her life in Berlin.

The actress didn’t share the news herself, but snippets from her whimsical wedding were shared on the page of her wedding planner, Trang of marrybylen, and the Internet recently dug it up to share.

“Can’t believe that this magical, whimsical and outstanding wedding was our grande finale for this 23’ season. Truly can’t put into words how incredible this journey and the wedding weekend was,” the caption began.

“Every single person who was involved in this beautiful happening was freakin’ amazing and I am beyond grateful for the team ♡.Thank you for your endless trust and letting me doing basically anything I envisioned for your wedding 😂 @zaziebeetz @davidrysdahl miss & love u 🤍”

Beetz was a gorgeous natural bride. She wore her hair pulled half up and left the other half down, complementing her white strapless wedding gown. The ceremony took place outdoors and featured a tent, vibrant flowers, and outdoor seating. In a video shared by the wedding planner, the couple is captured sharing a kiss at the altar, and we get a glimpse at all the stunning decor for the Alice in Wonderland-themed wedding.

While Beetz didn’t break the news herself, she did drop hints about her marital status in December in an Instagram post where she celebrated her man’s Fargo premiere and referred to him as her “Model husband” in the caption. Rysdahl also dropped a hint in a December holiday post that was captioned, “Happy holidays from Mrs. Clawwwssss!”

Beetz met Rysdahl during an acting workshop, and the couple have been together since 2014. The couple have a production company together called Sleepy Poppy, and back in 2022, Rysdahl stated that they were working on an adaptation of a fairy tale story.

“So we are making a Rapunzel story, kind of what happens after, for Zazie,” he shared about the project to Screen Rant. “She’ll have a huge afro. That’s something we’re excited about writing.”

Noting that Beetz would play Rapunzel, he added, “She’s gonna kill it. She’s so good.”

The two are generally very low-key about their relationship, so it’s no surprise that they managed to keep their wedding under wraps, too.