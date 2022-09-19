Zaya Wade Stuns In Tiffany & Co. Photo Shoot; 15 Other Times She Effortlessly Slayed

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What do 15-year-old Zaya Wade and Beyoncé have in common? In addition to being gorgeous, they’ve both served a stunning face for famed fine jeweler Tiffany & Co. The teen showed off a first look at what seems to be a campaign shoot over the weekend for the Tiffany lock bracelet. She shared a series of beautiful shots of herself with the caption, “dreams become reality.”

The beauty isn’t new to showing up and showing out though. At just 15 she’s already been in a number of magazines, including i-D and Teen Vogue. She also loves high fashion, stepping out for shows like Gucci with her famous parents, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, showing off the latest must-have luxury bags and threads on Instagram, and posing in Prada alongside Union around their swanky home.

We love to see her confidently living her best life. The teen has been open about embracing her gender identity, no matter what complete strangers might have to say about that on the Internet.

“[To anyone] who is afraid they’re going to be judged, I would say don’t even think about that,” she said in a video shared in 2020 about the importance of living your truth. “Just be true to yourself, because what’s the point of even living on this earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself.”

“It’s worth it,” she added. “I feel like it’s very worth it when you reach that point of yourself. Like you can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, like nice to meet you, instead of, ‘I don’t really know who I am.'”

We love to see her glowing like this. Check out a few other times Zaya proved she’s got next top model talent, effortless slaying on the ‘gram.