Tom Hiddleston And Fiancée Zawe Ashton Are Expecting

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Actress Zawe Ashton recently debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her new movie Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City. She is expecting her first child with British actor and fiancé Tom Hiddleston.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Zawe Ashton attends “Mr. Malcolm’s List” New York Premiere at DGA Theater on June 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The news comes only weeks after Hiddleston confirmed that rumors of them being engaged are true.

“I’m very happy,” he succinctly told the Los Angeles Times in June when asked about his engagement to Ashton. This isn’t an out of the ordinary response as the couple have been very private about their relationship.

Ashton was spotted rocking an unmissable rock on her ring finger during the 2022 BAFTA awards, which is what sparked the chatter. The couple have been together, reportedly since 2018, and their romance seemingly started on set. They starred in the West End production of Betrayal and happened to be one another’s love interest. There’s no telling if they emulated the role so well because they were already dating or the roles were a manifestation of what was to come for them.

Nonetheless, in 2021, they made what seems to be their debut on the red carpet at the Tony Awards and we have seen rare sightings of them together since then.

Ashton, who is also a writer and director, has played notable roles in the Handmaid’s Tale and the TV series Wanderlust. She is also rumored to be joining the cast of The Marvels in 2023, a space her fiancé has dominated himself. Hiddleston plays Loki in the Thor films and in the Disney+ TV series Loki.

Congratulations to the “very happy” couple!