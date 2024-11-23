Yvette Nicole Brown's Gorgeous Bridal Shower Was A Star-Studded Affair

Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown is almost ready for her big day, and her girlfriends are by her side to help her celebrate her upcoming nuptials.

Brown is soon to be wed to actor Anthony Davis, Brown, 53, so she celebrated with a glitzy bridal shower with her closest girlfriends and sorority sisters at Inglewood’s only Black-owned wine bar, 1010 Wine & Events, on November 17th. The star-studded event was planned by William P. Miller and hosted by legendary Black actresses like Vanessa Bell Calloway Lela Rochon Fuqua Kym Whitley, who was also “Shower Mistress of Ceremony.”

The party’s theme was “Our Pearl Has Found Her Diamond,” paying homage to Brown’s beloved sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and its signature pearls and diamond engagement ring. Brown became a proud soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority 30 years ago when she graduated from the University of Akron in Ohio, where she became a Delta Pi chapter member.

The guest list included several of Brown’s celebrity friends from Black Hollywood’s elite circle, including Kim Fields, Essence Atkins, Holly Robinson Peete, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Cree Summer Francks, and Yvette Lee Bowser.

The ladies enjoyed music by DJ Candice Manier, signature cocktails by SV Vodka, and cake created by Southern Girl Desserts. They also crafted pearl jewelry, played games, and watched a video of sweet messages and photos.

For Brown, having her friends’ support on her journey toward the altar “means everything.”

“I believe most of them have been married or are still married. I know a few of them have been at least proposed to,” Brown says. “This is my first everything. So it’s exciting to be able to sit at their feet and get their opinions about things and for them to tell me what they think about it all.”

We look forward to seeing Brown tie the knot with her beau next month.