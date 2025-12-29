'We Just Couldn’t Get On The Same Page': Mendeecees Reveals Split From Yandy Smith—She Seemingly Responds

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris attend the Black Excellence Brunch on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Longtime couple Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith are ending the year single. During an interview with Streetz 94.5 recently, Harris confirmed that he and the reality TV star had split, and they wouldn’t need paperwork to finalize it.

“We not together. We was never legally married, so [we’re not getting divorced],” he said during the interview.

Some fans may be surprised to hear the couple had no paperwork behind their union, but for others, not so much. Smith admitted in previous Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episodes that they weren’t legally bound despite having a lavish wedding in 2015.

“We had two ceremonies,” he explained, “and we still didn’t sign.”

Harris, 47, continued, “It was Yandy’s idea… because, in the beginning, I was going through legal battles with courts and fines, and she said, ‘Let’s not sign the papers.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ And then it kind of just stayed that way.”

The issues in question included a prison stint—Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years behind bars, for, according to the Justice Department, “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine but ended up serving roughly four and was released in 2020. He also had legal issues with his children’s mothers, and Smith didn’t want her finances affected by them.

Despite their relationship ending, he had nothing but positive things to say about his longtime partner.

“I’ve known Yandy for like 20 years,” he explained. “Twenty years, that person helped change you to who you are today. I’ve matured in so many ways messing with Yandy. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

“She made me look at family different,” he continued. “She just made me look at life different. If I was to show you how closed off I was, you know, I wouldn’t be even sitting here having this conversation. It’s just unfortunate that after time we just couldn’t get on the same page.”

Smith hasn’t spoken out directly about her ex-partner’s announcement of their split, but she did share some subtle posts on social media that have fans speculating.

“Now I finally understand the difference between people who love me, people who love to be around me, and people who love what I can do for them,” a first post read. “‘You’re quieter now,’ I heard my business from people that I didn’t tell,” the second read. A third was a play on Afrobeat performer’s hit song “Fall,” posting the lyrics, “Are you done talking?

Tell me baby, are you done talking?”

The reason for the couple’s split is unclear but it may be a case of compounding issues. There has been rumored infidelity aimed at both parties in addition to other grievances. On the most recent season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, the two struggled, including with communication, and the businesswoman seemingly had to constantly answer for what he was and wasn’t doing outside their home.

They may not be on the same page romantically, but coparenting seems to be going seamlessly. Smith and Harris share two children together and he brought two sons from previous relationships to their blended family. Smith also has an adopted daughter.