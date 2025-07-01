Exclusive: NFL Star Xavier Legette Talks Viral Fame, Grill Life, And Why Raccoon Tastes Just Right

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Xavier Legette knows his meats. The Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver has made headlines for his favorite foods, particularly his affinity for raccoon and squirrel, which he grew up hunting in Mullins, South Carolina. As we enter fully into grilling season, one of his favorite times of year (that and the start of the NFL season of course), Legette is partnering with food retailer Lidl US (known for their affordable, quality groceries), to get the word out about their new private label line of meat called Butcher’s Specialty, options the rest of us are a bit more familiar with cooking. The meat is hand-selected, and he has already been featured in content for the brand on social media, promoting their beef patties, antibiotic-free chicken, and more.

“High protein. I need that, so all that, it’s good for me,” Legette tells us in a charming, molasses-thick South Carolina drawl. “It’s good for me, for my protein, good for my body and all that.”

Also good for Legette is taking to the grill with his family in Mullins, whom he loves to visit with when he’s not busy practicing running routes with the Panthers in Charlotte. Being home helps him feel connected to his favorite people and keeps him fed, of course. We caught up with the athlete, who has gone viral for his palate, his accent, and his striking good looks (with “Typa,” it’s clear Glorilla‘s a fan), to chat about the off-season, his new Internet admirers, Mullins living, fun on the grill, and what raccoon really tastes like.

ESSENCE: How are you liking Charlotte? I mean, it’s not completely far off from Mullins, South Carolina. You’re neighbors.

Xavier Legette: I mean, I been coming around this way since I’ve been little. I went to the University of South Carolina. Charlotte was right up the road from there as well, so I’ve been coming up here a little bit. But I mean, it’s smooth, though. I don’t really do too much.

Do you spend your downtime grilling and cooking? I know we’ve heard all kinds of things about what you like to eat, but as you get into this warm weather grilling season, what are you throwing down with and how is Lidl helping you?

Well, I just got done with practice and all that, so I mean, I’m probably going to go back home Tuesday or Wednesday. We’re going to do a little something. My cousin and them, they got it right on the grill yesterday while I was riding around on the four-wheelers. But I mean, I do a little something, too.

Speaking of protein, I have to ask you, what did you think of the reaction to your love of raccoon and squirrel that you received when you shared it during the press days, and people were like, “What?!”

I already knew them folks were going to react like that. Nobody would’ve never really knew that if it wasn’t for [Panthers teammate] Adam Thielen. He started telling folks that I had the raccoon in my locker. They were like, “No, not really, man. I know you ain’t got that for real.” I let them try it and I knew they was going to act like that because they think raccoons are the dirtiest animals alive. I just tell folks, “I don’t know why y’all say it’s dirty. They eat the same stuff we eat. They just eat it out the trash can.”

That’s true! [laughs] Like you said, you don’t think that raccoons are dirty and you obviously have a love for the taste. If people are interested, what does it taste like?

I mean, it has its own taste, for real, for real. Everybody likes to say stuff tastes like chicken. It don’t taste like no chicken. It got its own taste.

I saw the texture. It almost looked like shredded beef?

Yeah, a little bit. A little like pulled pork, but it’s just dark.

In addition to the reaction you received about the food, did you also notice the reaction you get from the ladies online for being handsome and so wonderfully country?

Well, to tell you the truth, I never really seen any of that, for real, for real unless my people bring it to my attention, because I never had the TikTok app. They say that’s really where they be talking about it online. I really only see it once they bring it to my attention.

Got you. For those who may want to know, what is it like when you’re not training and you’re not on the four-wheelers and hanging out with your cousins and stuff like that? How do you enjoy spending your free time?

Oh man, I just be in the house cooling, man. If I ain’t back home, I’m trying to really get my body right. If I ain’t home, then that means I’m practicing or training or resting for the next day.

You mentioned you’re getting ready for the next season. What are you looking forward to and how are you preparing? I know you mentioned high protein, Lidl’s helping you get the right meats for that, but how else are you preparing yourself mentally and physically for the next NFL season?

I’m really trying to take care of my body and do anything that can help me. Trying to stay on top with the IVs and getting the massages, trying to keep my muscles loose, not all the way tensed up. And man, just staying up on my hydration as well.

What did your first season kind of show you that made you realize, “Okay, as I get into this next season, I have to hydrate, I have to do things differently.” What did you learn from the first go-around of being in the NFL?

Man, the season gets long. It ain’t 12 games no more like college [laughs]. The way we practice, the intense level, it don’t really stop. Also, man, I just really got to take care of my body more. For real.

I know you love Mullins. I know you’re in Charlotte training. If there’s anywhere you could go when you have downtime, somewhere maybe you haven’t been, where would you like to go?

The only place I want to travel to is Dubai. I want to see what it’s like out there. They tell me it looks good out there, but they also tell me they strict out there as well so I’m a little nervous about that.

When you are home, what is it that you love about it? We all have our attachments to home. Obviously, our families are there, but what is it about being back in Mullins with your cousins, with your loved ones, you guys eating whatever you eat, from raccoon to Lidl’s Butcher’s Specialty, that just brings you so much joy?

Man, really the folks in Mullins are great people, even the ones that’s really not my family. You know, Mullins is only but so big. Folks I grew up with, I mean, I don’t really get to see every day no more. Last night, we was up late, last night just outside, just cooling. It just be good times and good vibes when I go back home, man.