Surprise! 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Star Wunmi Mosaku Is A Mom

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Deadpool & Wolverine, Loki, and former Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku surprised fans when she shared the news that she is now a mother. It happened a day after she shared an image of herself on Instagram at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere with the caption, “Mama went OUT out!”

The actress posted an image of herself and her young daughter to share the news she successfully kept quiet.

“Oh and when I said Mama, I meant it! 🥰,” Mosaku wrote under the caption of the image.

Fans were indeed surprised and commented on how much the actress is glowing and how happy they are for her about this new journey.

It’s not surprising that the BAFTA award winner chose to keep her pregnancy quiet, considering she’s overall a private person. Not much is known about her love life, and she’s been intentional about keeping it that way since stepping into the limelight. The star is married, but nothing is known about her husband, his name included. That said, during an interview with Soho House, Wunmi did reveal that her husband works in the entertainment industry behind the scenes. Her husband also motivated The Nigerian-born British actress to move to Los Angeles.

“It was a big move, but it wasn’t going to be detrimental to my career,” she said during an interview. “Although it “took a while for me to get Lovecraft Country.”

While she has a bustling career on this side of the world, Mosaku does miss home.

“I get homesick. I miss my friends and family. But I get a cup of tea and a Rich Tea biscuit and I call someone from home and it helps,” she told Daily Mail.

Mosaku is best known for playing Ruby Baptiste in the hit show Lovecraft Country, which aired on HBO in 2020 but, sadly, only had one season. As mentioned, she has also played lead roles in other productions, including His House, Deadpool & Wolverine, Loki, Luther, and Black Mirror.

Congratulations to her on becoming a mother and enjoying this chapter of her life on her terms.