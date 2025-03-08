The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: The Ultimate Women-Only Escapes

Getty Images

As the legendary Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox once sang, “Sisters are doing it for themselves.” And when it comes to travel, more women are no longer taking the wait-and-see approach. We’ve stopped waiting on partners, family, or homegirls to take our dream trips. Instead, we’re booking flights, packing bags, and embracing travel on our own terms.

Whether rolling solo or joining all-women travel groups, women jet-setters are making moves, and the travel industry has taken notice. The rise of women-only travel experiences means there are now more opportunities to explore the world in a way that feels empowering and exciting and, to be real—downright liberating.

Whether you’re looking to curate the ultimate girl’s getaway, jump head-first into an adventure with like-minded women, or simply desire a chance to woosah at a wellness retreat, there’s no shortage of travel experiences tailored just for us. Women-focused travel providers are stepping up to ensure that every trip feels safe, supportive, and unforgettable.

We’ve rounded up the following standout travel companies and experiences designed specifically with women in mind.

Adventure Travel

If you’re a soft adventure girlie looking to up the ante a bit, these women-only experiences will have you stepping outside your comfort zone—without sacrificing fun.

First, let’s talk about cowgirl culture. There’s been an uptick in interest in it thanks to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album and upcoming tour. If you want to get your cowgirl on, head over to C Lazy U Ranch in Granby, Colorado. This all-inclusive, luxury dude ranch hosts several women-only events, including horsemanship clinics, guided trail rides, yoga sessions, and more. Their signature offerings include Find Your Inner Cowgirl through Body, Mind, and Equine and the Ladies and Lassos Cowgirl Getaway.

If dirt trails and two wheels are more your speed, evoTrip—the travel arm of the outdoor gear brand evo, runs women’s mountain biking camps. The Colorado Women’s Intro to Mountain Biking camp, led by women instructors and coaches, is designed for beginners with little or no mountain biking experience. Newbies will learn fundamental mountain biking skills while boosting their confidence.

For adrenaline junkies looking to take things to new heights (literally), IRIS (Inclusive Rock Ice Skate), also in Colorado, offers women-focused courses in skiing, rock climbing and for the true daredevils, ice climbing.

If you prefer your adventures with some sea breeze, the Wind and Water Learning Center in Orange Beach, Alabama, has women-only sailing workshops. The multi-day workshops are led by women instructors and include 12 hours of hands-on teaching.

Group Travel

If solo travel is not your thing, you can plan a girls’ getaway or join a group of like-minded women travelers with the following companies that have mastered the art of creating fun, unforgettable women-only group experiences.

Travel Divas is a Black-woman-owned travel company that curates group trips all over the globe for women. Travel Divas offers itineraries in four categories: glam, adventure, cultural, and relaxation. Last year, they made headlines by hosting a girls’ trip, more than 300-deep, to New Orleans for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Tucson, Arizona-based, woman-owned, and women-focused travel company Canyon Calling is about empowering women through adventure. They offer guided hiking, food tours, and outdoor excursions.

If you’re a momma-to-be who wants a baby moon with your besties, the Hatchelorette Getaway at Saratoga Arms Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, might be what you’re looking for. The hotel offers three custom weekend packages, depending on your preference. The offerings are the Rest, Rejuvenate, Relax option for those looking for a self-care-focused itinerary, Mama’s Adventure for the active, outdoorsy bunch, and a Hands-On Getaway, which is for creative and crafty ladies.

If your idea of a great trip includes learning, Road Scholars, a not-for-profit travel outfitter, is for you. They cater to the more seasoned travelers looking for enriching adventures that span the globe. While most of their trips are co-ed, there are women-only adventure options.

If your favorite mode of transportation is by boat…how about an entire cruise dedicated to the ladies for the ultimate girls’ trip? Uniworld has launched its first-ever Women-Only Cruise, a luxury river cruise through southern France.

Wellness

Sometimes, the most extraordinary journeys lead us back to ourselves. If your dream excursion involves slipping on a plush robe, deep relaxation, and reconnecting with yourself through movement and mindfulness, then a wellness retreat is what you need. These women-focused wellness escapes are designed to nurture your mind, body, and soul—offering a safe space to recharge and realign.

OmNoire is a global wellness company for Black women and women of color. This Black-woman-owned company has retreats that allow women to recharge from their everyday routines and responsibilities.

Step into your power with the Black Women Healing Retreats. This Black woman-owned wellness company is in Costa Rica. They offer transformative wellness experiences specifically designed for Black women, emphasizing helping ladies to heal themselves through deep self-love, empowerment, and community. The retreats incorporate holistic practices like herbal medicine workshops and yoga.

Fit & Fly is a woman-owned company that hosts fitness and wellness retreats in stunning destinations around the world. These trips feature yoga, Pilates, and strength training – while connecting with like-minded women. They are designed for women seeking a holistic, balanced, and healthy lifestyle.

To support more women-owned businesses during your travels, you can tap into Woman-Owned Map created by Wanderful, a global network of women who are passionate about travel.