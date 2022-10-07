Former WNBA Star And College Basketball Coach Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37 Following Breast Cancer Battle

Former star WNBA player and University of Texas All-American forward Tiffany Jackson has died at 37 years old. The No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft passed away from breast cancer according to her alma matter.

Wiley Athletics, where she was head coach of the women’s basketball team, and the WNBA, spoke out about the passing of the former player and coach on social media.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson,” the league shared via Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”

Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2015, and sat out the 2016 WNBA season, but seemed to make progress after treatment. She was told that the disease was in remission, and through her Instagram page, noted that she was a “Breast Cancer Survivor.” She had an epic career in the WNBA, retiring from the league in May 2018 after playing for the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Her next career pursuit would be coaching. She joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach and then was hired as a head coach at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas in April of 2022.

Jackson was well respected by her peers as she was a trailblazer on the court. Texas women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer referred to her as “one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women’s Basketball.”

“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” he said in a statement. “She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family.”

Tiffany’s accolades include being the only women’s basketball player in the University of Texas’ history to score at least 1,000 points, get 1,000 rebounds, get 300 steals and achieve 150 blocks. The 6’3″ player also averaged 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds a game.

Her strongest showing was the 2004-2005 season, when she averaged 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds a game. Jackson will be remembered for her indelible contributions to women’s basketball, but off the court, for being a daughter, a woman of faith and a mother to her son, Marley. We’re sending light and healing to her loved ones during this tough time.