A’ja Wilson Confirms She’s Dating NBA Star Bam Adebayo

NBA player Bam Adebayo and WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s relationship was a best-kept secret but not anymore. Wilson recently hard-launched their romance during an interview.

When asked about her Valentine’s Day plans after her appearance at the Chase Freedom’s Cashback Courts at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Wilson, 28, said, “My plans are here at NBA All-Star.”

“My NBA All-Star is not here,” Wilson added, referring to her Miami Heat player boyfriend, who didn’t make the cut for the 2025 All-Star teams.

While they couldn’t be together for Valentine’s Day, the WNBA MVP player did say that her man is “getting the rest he needs” during the All-Star break. “And that’s the best Valentine’s gift that I can truly give him, is just the rest,” Wilson added.

In addition to being one another’s valentine, the couple are supportive of their respective careers with Wilson often showing up at the Miami Heat player’s games. The support is a two-way street considering Adebayo also supports Wilson and was recently spotted wearing her new signature Nike shoe while playing the Nets on Jan. 25.

“It was super dope. It was a moment,” Wilson said about her man wearing her shoes.

Wilson added that Adebayo “really wanted to be at the forefront of pushing my shoes,” and since they’ve known each other as friends “for years,” she was elated to see him wearing them during his game. “If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who’s just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes, so I was thankful he was able to wear it.”

Rumors about the couple dating began to surface in 2024 prior to the Paris Olympic games but both athletes have been mute about the status of their relationship until now. More recently, the athlete couple were seen enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills on Jan. 15, as per photos obtained and shared by TMZ.