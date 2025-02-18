Winnie Harlow And Kyle Kuzma Are Engaged!

Winnie Harlow/Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow is ready to make her debut down the aisle. The top model recently announced her engagement to NBA Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma on February 13. The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, February 18, featuring a series of photos of the pair posing together on a plane filled with gorgeous roses. The first picture shows Harlow’s stunning engagement ring with a sweet kiss.

The couple decided to share the granular details of the intimate proposal with Vogue, telling the magazine that they planned a vacation to the Turks and Caicos. This led Kuzma to charter a private plane for the occasion, which he filled with red roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne. Not suspecting the proposal, Harlow assumed the gesture was part of her Valentine’s Day gift.

Kuzma asked Harlow to sit next to him on the plane, and he began to read her a poem he had written, per Vogue. “For a split second in my head, I thought, ‘This would be so cute if this was an engagement,'” Harlow recalled to the outlet. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

He recited the final line of his poem: “Will you marry me?” He then presented her with an 8.5-carat, oval-cut diamond ring that he designed himself without Harlow’s input. “I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

After the couple arrived in Turks and Caicos, they were greeted by their families and surrounded by flowers from Venus et Fleur. They all ended the evening with an elegant dinner on the beach, with a fireworks display.

The couple first met during COVID-19 in 2020. Harlow shared that their relationship almost didn’t happen because she didn’t receive Kuzma’s initial direct message on Instagram. After a few months of talking nearly daily, Harlow moved from New York City to Los Angeles to be with Kuzma, who played for the L.A. Lakers.

We look forward to seeing this couple grow in love and witnessing their nuptials.