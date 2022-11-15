Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID A Second Time

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View this past Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. According to a rep who spoke with Entertainment Weekly, the actress and TV personality who just clocked 67 had been feeling under the weather. As a result, she’s home resting until she fully recovers.

This marks the second time Goldberg is missing the show due to COVID-19. She also tested positive in January this year, causing her to miss some show episodes.

During that time, she contacted her co-hosts via livestream to update them on her well-being. She shared how shocked she was to have COVID-19, as she’s triple vaccinated and hadn’t been anywhere at the time.

“It’s one of those things you think; I’ve done everything I was supposed to do… Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron.”

Since its outbreak in January 2020, COVID-19 daily deaths and transmissions have seen a notable downward trend. That said, transmission tends to peak during fall and winter, also known as the respiratory virus seasons. Since the weather keeps people indoors more, the virus can spread easily.

In Goldberg’s absence this week, her co-host Sara Caines has taken over as moderator alongside longtime co-host Sunny Hostin and new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.