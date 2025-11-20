The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: No Thanksgiving Plans? Here’s Where To Spend The Long Weekend

Getty Images

The annual Thanksgiving scramble is upon us. There’s the pressure to cook a perfect 20-pound turkey, the possible tense family dinners, and the inevitable Black Friday shopping rush. But what if you opted out? For those with no set plans (or those who simply want a break from the traditional chaos), the long Thanksgiving weekend presents a golden opportunity. This is your chance to trade kitchen stress for genuine relaxation and create your own traditions. Imagine spending Thanksgiving Thursday on a quiet beach, exploring a restaurant in a new city, or hitting the newly opened ski slopes. If you’re looking to unwind this Thanksgiving, we’ve rounded up five domestic destinations to turn this holiday into a much-needed getaway.

Southernmost Beach Resort

Key West, Florida

For a relaxing long weekend, head to Key West, where you’ll be rewarded with mid-70s temperatures, the perfect weather for getting in a few sun and sand days at Smathers Beach or Higgs Beach. Key West is also a food lover’s paradise, so come hungry. Eat your way through Key West with conch fritters at The Conch Shack, authentic tostones and Cuban sandwiches at El Siboney, Key lime pie at Blue Heaven, and fried pickles and a beer at Sloppy Joe’s, one of the island’s most famous bars.

Once you’re full, let the pros show you around the island on a guided bicycle tour, a ghost tour, or a dolphin-watching cruise. You’ll want to stay in Old Town, the charming walkable district full of bars and restaurants. Book a room at Opal Key Resort and Marina, steps away from everything, including the nightly sunset entertainment in Mallory Square. Or, for a beachfront option that’s still near the action, The Southernmost Beach Resort offers three heated pools and a relaxing spa.

Roman Johnston

Portland, Oregon

If you need a cozy escape, head west to Portland. Start your long weekend in the outdoors with a hike in the Tryon Creek Natural Area or a tranquil visit to the Portland Japanese Gardens. Once you’re ready for a cozier activity, spend a few hours getting lost in Powell’s Books, the world’s largest independent bookstore, or browse the shelves at the Black-owned Third Eye Books or Grand Gesture Books.

Portland’s food scene is incredibly diverse. You can find local King salmon at The Observatory, modern Middle Eastern at Tusk, or sushi and ramen at Afuri Izakaya. For other can’t-miss meals, try the pasta at Ava Gene’s or Top Chef winner Gregory Gourdet’s Haitian restaurant, Kann. And of course, it’s not a true Portland visit without a stop at Voodoo Donuts. To taste the best of the region’s spirits, choose from over 30 urban winemakers in the city, like Division Winemaking Company and ENSO Urban Winery. For your stay, the artsy Kimpton Vintage in the convenient Downtown District puts you steps from all the action.

Visit LEX

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington is famous for its bourbon and horse racing, and you can dive into both of the city’s claims to fame right away. Start with a stop at Fresh Bourdon Distilling Co., one of Kentucky’s first African American-owned bourbon distilleries. Then, to experience the “horse capital of the world,” make your way to The Kentucky Horse Park, a massive destination that includes rides, barn tours, and a museum. For a different perspective, visit Mill Ridge Farm for a tour of the farm that has raised or sold over 40 prize-winning horses. To get active, bike or walk the 12-mile Legacy Trail, a paved path close to downtown.

When it’s time to eat, Lexington’s food scene has plenty to offer, from traditional Southern cuisine at Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking to Latin at Corto Lima and Italian at Bella Notte. Lexington is also full of history, and you can explore the African American Heritage Trail, a self-guided outdoor tour with over 70 stops. For a unique stay, check into The Manchester, an upscale boutique property, or 21c Museum Hotel, a curated art museum and hotel in one.

Hyatt Centric Park City

Park City, Utah

Want a snowy, mountain getaway? Park City is calling your name. November in Park City marks the beginning of ski season at Park City Mountain, but there are other ways to enjoy the winter wonderland. You can go outdoor ice skating at the Resort Center Ice Rink at the mountain’s base or book a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Make time for a stroll down historic Main Street, and grab an award-winning meal at Riverhorse on Main or a world-famous buffalo burger at the iconic No Name Saloon.

For a different kind of thrill, you can ride the Mountain Coaster at Park City Mountain, go snow tubing at Woodward Park City, or visit the Utah Olympic Park to explore the ski museum and even ride in a bobsled. Make your home base at the Hyatt Centric Park City, 10 minutes from downtown Park City, which offers spacious accommodations, many with stone fireplaces and full kitchens. With a heated outdoor pool, jacuzzi, and convenient room service, you can sit back and relax after a long day of exploring.

Sanctuary Beach Resort

Monterey, California

The weather turns crisp in California in November, making it the perfect time to slip on a jacket and head to Monterey, located about two hours south of San Francisco. Whale-watching season is approaching, offering fantastic opportunities to spot orcas and dolphins on boat tours. Beyond the water, Monterey is a great place to explore the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium or stroll down historic Cannery Row, full of shops and restaurants.

While it may be too chilly for a traditional beach day, you can still have fun on the coast. Ice Skate by the Bay, a seasonal outdoor ice rink, offers festive fun with a waterfront view. Speaking of views, in the evening, you can enjoy dinner with one at waterfront restaurants like Schooner Monterey or the more casual Fish Hopper. Check into a beachside bungalow at The Sanctuary Resort, which is set on the dunes of Monterey Bay. The resort also offers tons of wellness classes, including yoga, meditation, and Pilates, to complete your relaxing weekend.