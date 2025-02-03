Wendy Williams Received Permission To Visit Her Father For His 94th Birthday Amid Guardianship Battle

Getty

Wendy Williams garnered the empathy of many people online when she recently shared her side of the story regarding her conservatorship on The Breakfast Club in January. One of the concerns the online personality raised was being unable to attend her father’s 94th birthday in Miami.

A judge has granted that request, and Williams can take two days away from the assisted living facility in New York, where she’s currently based, to celebrate with her family.

This is wholesome news, considering the former Wendy Williams Show host broke down in tears during her interview about the possibility of not seeing her father on his birthday.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday,” she said at the time. “The day after that is not promised.”

Private security will accompany Williams from New York City to Miami where she will celebrate her father’s new age with loved ones.

Williams, 60, has been in her current guardianship since May 2022 and claims it is emotional abuse.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said during the Breakfast Club interview. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea,” she added. Williams also shared during the interview that she can’t leave the living facility or have visitors.

Even if only for two days, the birthday festivities will be a change of tempo for Williams who says during her days in the living facility, “I keep the door closed, I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

Fans have expressed concern about Williams’ current situation, asking why she’s still in a guardianship. We’re sending the media icon light and hope this time with family is restorative for her!