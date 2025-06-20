Wendy Williams Says Kevin Hunter Is A ‘Money-Grubber’ And She Had No Idea About Lawsuit

Getty

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has filed a $250 million lawsuit against the TV personality’s court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and the judge who presided over her case, Lisa Sokoloff.

This news comes as a surprise to the media mogul who told TMZ she had “no idea” her ex was filing the lawsuit.

“Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no,” Williams continued. “Because I’m divorced forever.”

The former couple have been divorced for some time now—they ended their 21-year marriage in 2019. They share one child together

Williams also said Hunter is just out to get a payday from the recent filing. The 52-year old isn’t filing to end the guardianship, instead he requesting a “new impartial guardian,” the unsealing of her case files, the TV personality’s release from “involuntary confinement,” a full forensic accounting and $250 million in relief for financial loss, reputational damage and harm, emotional distress, legal expenses and deprivation of liberty. Hunter also wants to be appointed as the “next friend,” which would enable him to legally act on Williams’ behalf when a guardian isn’t acting in her best interest and she can’t assert her own rights.

“He’s a money-grubber; he’s always been that way,” the former talk show host added of Hunter. “It’s good to know that he’s doing such evil things — again.”

The 60-year-old also shared that she doesn’t think Hunter will win the case. Wendy’s lawyer Joe Tacopina also backed that up in a statement to PEOPLE.

“He has no standing to add her name [to the lawsuit] or no authority from Wendy whatsoever,” the attorney said regarding Hunter. “And we certainly don’t need his help if we want to file a lawsuit. So, thanks, but no thanks.”

Hunter’s lawyer, LaShawn Thomas confirmed that Williams knows nothing about the lawsuit but is confident in the evidence he has to support the case.

“Unfortunately, she is not legally aware of all the evidence that supports our claims that she should not be forced to suffer from this guardianship,” Thomas said.

Thomas continued, “I plan on laying out sufficient evidence to support our claims and ensure that her rights are vindicated and she is made whole financially.”

Wendy has been in a conservatorship since 2022 and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, called the TV mogul “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated” in October 2024. However, the media mogul has been pushing back on the diagnosis, narrating the prison-like conditions she’s subject to and advocating for her freedom over the past few months.

“I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison,” she said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in January.

The mother of one is currently still on the memory floor of an assisted living facility in New York City.