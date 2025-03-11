Wendy Williams Gets Perfect Score On Psychiatric Evaluation

Getty

Wendy Williams was given a psychological evaluation after police were called to her assisted living facility for a wellness check. The police were called because Williams threw a note from a fifth floor window that read, “Help! Wendy!!”

An ambulance came and took Wendy to Lennox Hospital, where they performed a psychological examination called a “capacity test,” and she scored 10/10. The test evaluates the possibility of dementia in elderly people. It includes ten questions about current affairs and their lives, such as when they were born, the current president, or their address.

Williams has been lobbying for her freedom, arguing against her current court-ordered guardianship and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The former talk show host also called The Breakfast Club to discuss her test results alongside her caregiver, Ginalisa Monterroso. Wendy’s caregiver detailed how she got the TV personality the assessment, saying she asked police to go to the assisted-living facility and insisted they couldn’t leave without her. Monterroso also pushed for Williams to get an independent medical evaluation.

The former Wendy Williams show host also appeared on The Breakfast Club in January to discuss her current guardianship and living arrangement.

“I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said back in January. “I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. …. These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.” The 60-year-old also added that she’s in a unit with people who don’t remember anything.

In her current living facility, visitors are restricted and Williams is prohibited for coming and going as she pleases. However, her public cries for help may be working in her favor as the 60-year-old was able to leave temporarily for her father’s 94th birthday celebration in February.

Williams may be on her way to freedom as the results of the capacity test will allegedly be sent to the judge in her guardianship case.

We’re hoping for the best and that she gets the freedom she deserves.