Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been fighting for her freedom since her court-ordered legal guardianship began in 2022. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that freedom is coming soon.

The media mogul recently had another medical exam to determine her neurological condition and ability to manage her own affairs. Said tests included a “significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)” according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. The results upheld Williams’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia diagnosis. The 61-year-old was initially diagnosed with the condition in 2023.

Amidst Wendy’s diagnosis being upheld, an attorney for the talk show host’s guardian Sabrina Morrissey has requested the court extend the guardianship for three months, making the end day Nov. 5.

The attorney also added that “complications have arisen” due to various parties, including counsel for certain members of [Williams’] family, [Williams’] ex-husband, and others, have indicated their intention to challenge both the Guardianship itself as well as Ms. Morrissey’s status as Guardian.”

Wendy’s recent examination results don’t align with the mental competency test results the media star got back in March. At the time, she was removed from her assisted living facility in New York and taken to the hospital by the New York Police Department.

The following day, Williams called into Good Day New York and told them, “I passed with flying colors!” as it related to the mental competency test. Her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, who accompanied her to the hospital expanded on those results telling Good Day New York, “She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated.”

In November 2024, Morrissey claimed Williams was deemed permanently incapacitated in a court filing.

In January, Wendy touched the hearts of fans globally when she opened up about the ‘prison-like’ conditions of her conservatorship.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said during a phone interview with The Breakfast Club. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”

In the midst of Wendy’s trials and tribulations, in June, she also had to deal with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter filing a $250 million lawsuit against Morrissey, and the judge who presided over her case, Lisa Sokoloff without her consent.

The talk show host told TMZ she had “no idea” her ex was filing the lawsuit. “Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no,” Williams continued. “Because I’m divorced forever.”