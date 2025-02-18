Wendy Williams Celebrates Her Dad's 94th Birthday In Miami

Getty

Many of us are happy to see Wendy Williams smiling again thanks to her ability to travel and celebrate her father’s 94th birthday. The TV personality was spotted smiling big at Miami International Airport on February 15th. Williams had on fishnet stockings, fluffy boots and a matching black outfit.

WIlliams’ dad, Thomas Williams Sr. turned 94 and Williams was able to leave the New York living facility where she’s staying for two days to mark the special occasion. This is big news considering Williams expressed concern that she may not be present at her dad’s festivities because of the current conservatorship she is under, which restricts her ability to leave her living facility, access the internet, or talk to loved ones.

“My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Wendy said, during an interview with The Breakfast Club in January.

The former talk show host added that the”person who is holding me hostage” would be to blame if she couldn’t see her dad on his big day, referring to her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey.

“Listen, I don’t know if she’s going to let me see my dad for his birthday,” Wendy said during the interview.

Luckily, this wasn’t the case and Williams got some family time in, which also included brunch with her only son Kevin Hunter Jr. The two peas in a pod had lunch at Matilda’s Kitchen, a Cuban resturant. The mother of one was also able to attend Kevin’s graduation from Florida International University in December.

In TMZ’s new doc “Saving Wendy,” the 60-year-old revealed that the conservatorship saga was triggered by Kevin mishandling her money. That eventually led to Wells Fargo freezing her accounts in 2022 and filing a petition for a guardianship.

“My son overstepped his boundaries. He overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He was inappropriately using my money without telling me anything about it,” Williams said. “That’s when my money got stolen.”

Despite his alleged inappropriate actions, Williams still described her son as a good person and they seem to be on good terms. We hope to see the media icon get the freedom she’s lobbying for soon.