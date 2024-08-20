The Ultimate Wellness Toolkit For Kids This Back-To-School Season

Getty Images

From cramming in those end-of-summer trips to shuffling from store to store to check off those supply lists, it’s a busy time of year for parents and guardians sending their kids back to school. An essential that can’t be overlooked this time of year but that many parents don’t equip their children with is a wellness toolkit. The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness as the active pursuit of activities, choices, and lifestyles that lead to holistic health. The six pillars of wellness are physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, environmental, and social. A wellness toolkit is a collection of resources, tools, and guides that help overall well-being. I chatted with a few parents and professionals in the mental health space about how we can set our children up for success this school year and discuss the importance of building those mental health toolkits.

Structure Is Key

While children may not see the benefit of routines, it’s critical to maintaining the pillars of wellness. Nicole Hunter, a marriage and family therapy intern, shared these tips for ways to help children establish self-care habits that can promote their overall well-being:

Consistent bedtime routines: Establishing a calming bedtime practice, like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or guiding children through gentle stretching exercises, can help them unwind and improve their sleep quality, which is crucial for their physical and emotional health.

The Hatch Restore sound machine is a must for bedtime. It allows you to create a customized sleep routine with ambient lighting and soundscapes, a perfect alternative for ditching screen time before bed.

Regular physical activity: Encourage your child to play or exercise daily to support their physical and mental well-being. A five-minute walk or a hike in the woods are great ways to stimulate your child’s mind outside of the school halls.

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques: Teach your child simple mindfulness exercises or deep breathing techniques to manage stress and anxiety. These practices can help them regulate their emotions in taxing situations, control impulses, and make positive decisions at school.

Try the beginner yoga bundle from Mindful & Co Kids. The bundles are for all age groups and include a yoga mat and flashcards to assist them in various poses. It’s a fun family activity and an activity kids can do independently.

Healthy eating habits: Offer nutritious meals and snacks that include a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Encourage mindful eating and listening to their body’s signals of hunger and fullness.

A healthy diet also comes with the proper daily amount of vitamins. If your kids don’t like pills, try Barriere, which delivers daily vitamins through a colorful sticker!

Create a thought or gratitude journal: Consider introducing journaling to your kids. This can help them identify and reframe negative thoughts, regulate emotions, and make more positive decisions in challenging situations.

School can be a scary time for some children. They are contending with new peers, environments, and rules. Licensed clinical social worker Brandon Outlaw shared that generalized and social anxiety among all age groups of children is on the rise. One of the ways to combat stress and promote social wellness is to get children involved in community events. Doing so will help make your child feel more confident and secure.

As children adjust to their new school year routines, Outlaw says we also want to make sure our children are taught to communicate their needs and not made to feel as if their opinions and thoughts are inferior just because they are not adults. This promotes self-esteem and self-confidence and lets them know their voice matters. In turn, it also keeps the lines of communication open between children (teens in particular) and their parents.

Create Opportunities to Bond

Academic achievements are significant, but a well-rounded wellness routine also includes a healthy balance, shares Outlaw. “You want to make sure your child can look back and say, yes, I was pushed to excel academically in school, be a well-disciplined person, and give maximum effort in my extracurricular activities, but I also remember being allowed to have the candy, stay up late on weekends, and have more screen time than I should as a treat,” he says.

Beyond that, a loving environment, how a child interacts with the people in their life, and not forgetting to have fun with them is also essential.

Family advocate Ronita Hardy shares that one of the things she regularly does with her daughter is travel. They can share a mutual passion while periodically immersing themselves in other cultures, extending lessons beyond a traditional classroom setting. “While we can’t go jet-setting every weekend,” Hardy says, “I recognize that even for a third grader, school can sometimes be overwhelming. They’re in a new environment, grappling with peer pressure and stringent testing among extracurricular activities. When we take a break from school, it’s also teaching her [early] how to recognize when her mind and body need to rest and reset.”

For families interested in wellness breaks, hotels like the Tivoli Hotels & Resort abroad offer a Family Wellness Menu featuring a Parent & Child Connection Massage and child-centered spa services. At Conrad Orlando, teens can engage in wellness classes like sound therapy, yoga, and nature walks around Evermore Bay. As part of the KidsWell mindful program, kids and tweens can participate in complimentary daily practices to relax the body and mind and reduce stress, such as bubble-blowing breathwork, gratitude journaling, guided meditation, and rainbow relaxation watercolor classes at The Four Seasons Punta Mita.

By incorporating these tips and techniques (and breaks) into your child’s routine, you can empower them to prioritize their well-being, manage their emotions effectively, and thrive academically and personally throughout the school year. Supporting your child’s self-care journey and wellness is a gift that will benefit them as they return to the classroom and for years to come.