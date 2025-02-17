Rooted In Tradition: Wellness Practices From The Diaspora You Should Know

Getty Images

The year 2024 marked the beginning of my ancestral renaissance. As a certified well-being coach, healing practitioner, and editor with over 15 years of experience specializing in health, wellness, and spirituality, I’ve spent my career exploring how we can cultivate balance and transformation. But after a metamorphic reading in December 2023 with Jonathan L. Dent—an astrologer, numerologist, Reiki practitioner, and Abôrisà (a devotee of the Orisha, divine forces in the Yoruba spiritual tradition)—I began to reconnect with wellness practices rooted in the African and Caribbean diasporas in ways I hadn’t before.

In a world where wellness is often commodified, these ancestral rituals have reminded me that true healing arises from the wisdom we already carry deep within. Through practice and research, I’ve discovered how steaming, ritual baths and bush teas can ground us in something greater than ourselves, reconnecting us with the parts of our being that capitalism and colonialism have stripped away. It’s been a journey of remembering—a reconnection to timeless knowledge that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit in profoundly liberating ways.

Below, I’ll share how you can incorporate these simple yet powerful practices into your own life and where they came from. If you’re new, connect with a trusted practitioner to ensure you’re practicing safely and respectfully. Also, be mindful of your materials—if you don’t happen to grow your own, try to support suppliers who prioritize ethical sourcing, sustainability, and transparency, and look for certifications like Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), or organic labels.

Ritual Baths—Healing from the Inside Out

As someone with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and panic disorder, baths are one of my favorite ways to ground myself. Ritual baths, in particular, are a true act of self-love. In Afro-Carribbean traditions, bathing isn’t just about physical cleanliness—it’s a spiritual cleanse, a way of washing away negative energy and restoring balance to the body and soul.

When I tried my first ritual bath, I quickly realized that the intention was just as important as the ingredients. I’d set an intention for healing or transformation, using ingredients like sea salt, rose petals, and herbs like chamomile or lavender. As I soaked, I’d feel the weight of anything I was carrying begin to melt away.

How to incorporate it: Add sea salt, rose petals, or herbs like lavender and rosemary to your bath. As you settle into the warm water, take a moment to set an intention. Whether it’s healing, peace, or personal growth, focus on allowing the water to absorb whatever energy you’re ready to release.

Steaming—a Purification Ritual

Steaming is one of the most sacred wellness practices across African and Caribbean cultures. For example, yoni steaming—also known as vaginal steaming or V-steaming—is an ancient practice that has been used by women around the world to promote feminine health and wellness, particularly in African and indigenous cultures. For centuries, steaming has been used to cleanse the body, clear sinuses, and rejuvenate the skin. But what I’ve discovered is that it also has the power to cleanse the mind.

Herbal steaming especially is a ritual of presence—of slowing down in a world that is always in motion. The act of sitting quietly with the steam, inhaling the healing herbs, brings moments of peace, clarity, and connection to our ancestors. Personally, it has also been a lifesaver during times of respiratory illness.

How to incorporate it: Boil water and add herbs like rosemary or eucalyptus—whatever resonates with you. Drape a towel over your head, lean over the steam, and inhale deeply for 10-15 minutes. Allow the heat and the herbs to cleanse not just your body but your spirit as well.

Bush Teas—a Tradition of Healing

In the African and Caribbean diasporas, bush teas are more than just drinks—they’re medicinal, healing, and deeply rooted in legacy. Historically, bush teas were crafted using plants foraged directly from the wild—commonly referred to as “the bush.” Healers and herbalists would carefully choose herbs to address a variety of concerns, such as colds, digestive troubles, menstrual discomfort, and even spiritual purification.

For years, brewing tea has been a grounding practice for me, a quiet moment where I connect with nature and my ancestors. Sipping on a warm cup of ginger tea isn’t just about hydration; it’s about honoring the plants and the healing they offer. Teas made from plants like rooibos and cerasee (bitter melon plant) have been cherished for generations for their powerful healing properties, and I’ve personally experienced their benefits.

How to incorporate it: Brew a tea with herbs like ginger, hibiscus, or lemongrass. As it steeps, take a few moments to inhale the aroma, savor the flavor, and reflect on the connection to nature and your own healing. Add honey or lemon to elevate the benefits. This is also a great mindfulness practice for bringing yourself into the present moment.

Whether you’re steaming herbs, taking a ritual bath, or brewing bush tea, you’re reconnecting with a legacy of wisdom and healing passed down through generations. These practices are both grounding and a powerful act of reclamation, nurturing your well-being while honoring your roots.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health educator, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former deputy director of enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content. For more wellness tips, follow her on Instagram and YouTube, and subscribe to her podcast.