'You Burn More Calories': Weighted Vests Are Trending — But Are They Really Worth It?

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If you’ve been on the Internet lately, chances are you’ve seen someone jogging, walking, or even doing squats in a weighted vest. While these vests have been around for a while, social media has given them new life, with fitness influencers and everyday users touting their benefits — from strengthening the core to improving bone density with age. So what’s really behind all the hype?

According to celebrity trainer Kollins Ezekh, a vegan fitness guru who has worked with stars like actress Shay Mitchell and alongside the likes of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, the buzz isn’t just noise. And while there’s no need to race to the sporting goods store or add to your cart ASAP, it could just be your next best friend in fitness, especially for those looking to get more out of lower-impact workouts.

“I think people are looking for ways to make the most out of simple movements. You don’t always need a gym or fancy equipment — throw on a vest, go for a walk or do bodyweight exercises, and it becomes a legit workout,” Ezekh says. “I also think a lot of folks are realizing how effective low-impact training can be when you add just a bit of resistance. It’s a smart, efficient way to train.”

Article continues after video.

@kirahominique Have yall walked with a weighted vest before !? ♬ original sound – kirahominique

Ezekh says that weighted vests improve the user’s strength, increase endurance levels, and more, all without carrying too much on the joints. “You burn more calories, engage your core more, and build mental toughness — especially during uphill hikes or long walks. It also preps your body to feel faster and lighter when the vest comes off.”

Basically, weighted vests are helping you go further. Here are a few tips from Ezekh on the best workouts for utilizing them, why these vests are a great addition to movement as you age, and what he thinks is essential knowledge to have if you’re thinking of getting one for yourself.

Start light.

“A lot of people overdo it too early and end up messing with their posture or joints,” he states. “I’d say 10–20 lbs is a solid starting point. Once that feels comfortable for your full workout, especially during walks or stairs, then you can gradually go up. My go-to exercises with the vest are walking lunges, step-ups, push-ups, squats, and hill hikes. I’ll also run with it occasionally, but only on easy pace or uphill days.”

It’s the perfect challenge as you age.

“As we age, maintaining muscle and bone density is huge — and a vest helps with that without needing heavy barbells. Even just wearing it for daily walks can improve balance, strength, and heart health. I’ve recommended it to older clients who want to challenge themselves safely,” he says.

Fit matters.

“You want a vest that sits close to the body and doesn’t bounce around — especially if you’re walking or running,” says Ezekh. “Go for breathable materials, adjustable straps, and removable weights so you can scale up gradually. And honestly, start slow. Just adding a vest to your regular walk can be a game-changer.”

