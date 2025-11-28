More Than A Marketplace, It’s A Movement: Introducing WeLoveUs Shop Powered By ESSENCE

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If there’s one thing Black folks have always understood, it’s the power of community. Now more than ever, we need to leverage the power of community, given how the current socio-economic landscape is impacting us all, especially Black women in entrepreneurial and creative spaces. As shocking a statistic as it may sound, it is true that more than 300,000 Black women have been pushed out of the workforce between February and April of this year.

To help move the needle, Sundial Media & Technology Group is launching a new initiative that meets the moment, honors our legacy, and speaks directly to the heart of our economic power: WeLoveUs Powered by ESSENCE. This curated destination is designed to uplift, invest in, and celebrate Black creators and business owners. According to Nielsen, Black Americans’ buying power has grown 2.4x since 2000 to $2.1 trillion, providing tangible evidence that we can influence the current trajectory.

A Bold Response to a Challenging Year

It’s safe to say that 2025 has been heavy for Black women who have disproportionately experienced severe workforce losses as well as historic layoffs in media and creative industries. In addition, DEI rollbacks have left many Black business owners without the visibility they need. So many founders, freelancers, and visionaries are navigating real setbacks such as delayed payments, unsold inventory, disappearing opportunities, and a lack of institutional support. We saw this problem and built a solution through WeLoveUs.

This platform transcends your traditional marketplace and is instead a movement grounded in the belief that we shop us. When we do, we build a stronger, more sustainable future for Black women, Black businesses, and Black culture.

Launching Cyber Monday, the WeLoveUs platform, powered by ESSENCE, introduces a fresh way to experience Black brands and makers shaping culture right now, driven by our core values at ESSENCE. That includes being intentional, community-driven, and having a deep commitment to the women who have always been the backbone of our creative and economic ecosystems.

WeLoveUs will release limited-edition curated drops tied to moments that matter to us, such as Cyber Monday, Black History Month, Mother’s Day, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Father’s Day, and special cultural milestones throughout the year. Every drop is a celebration of Black brilliance: emerging talents and beloved vendors, and the community of people who help them thrive.

Our new platform joins a robust ecosystem including CreateHer Network, Theia, and a forthcoming performance-based contributor platform. These are all part of the company’s mission to build a holistic economic infrastructure for Black women. What sets WeLoveUs apart, though, is its intentional approach to addressing the real challenges early-stage brands face. Here are some of the ways the platform will tackle these problems, along with the benefits for both creators and consumers.

Faster Cash Flow

Instead of the delayed payouts that keep many small businesses in survival mode, WeLoveUs offers bi-weekly payments and a transparent 30–35% commission structure with no hidden deductions.

Operational Support

The integration with Shopify Collective, centralized customer service, and unified policies means founders can focus on creating excellent products without drowning in backend operations.

Visibility Without the Paywall

Every partner receives guaranteed amplification across the entire ESSENCE and Sundial ecosystem. That includes ESSENCE.com, NaturallyCurly, Unbothered, Beautycon, SOKO MRKT, newsletters, social platforms, and more. We know small businesses and creators may be limited on resources, so no ad spend is required.

Community and Capacity Building

We know mentorship is a significant aspect of building and sustaining businesses. Through New Voices Foundation, brands get access to coaching, expert-led webinars, AMAs, cohort support, Slack networking, and a powerful community of founders walking similar paths.

In the face of industry cutbacks, viral business crises, and founders juggling inventory they no longer have the space or capital to move, WeLoveUs Powered by ESSENCE offers a soft landing and a path forward for Black women. It empowers all, from those who are looking to shop with more intention to vendors who need the visibility to meet their goals. WeLoveUs is leaning into possibility. We’re advancing entrepreneurship as a catalyst for resilience, innovation, and prosperity for the Black community.

It’s a reminder that Black commerce has always been powerful, and when we channel that power intentionally, everybody eats. WeLoveUs. We shop us.

WeLoveUs Powered by ESSENCE launches on Dec. 1, 2025: Cyber Monday.