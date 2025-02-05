The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: 7 Smart Ways To Save Money While Exploring The World

Getty Images/ lechatnoir

At 19 years old, I packed my bags for my first solo international trip to Madrid, Spain. I knew then that seeing the world was at the top of my bucket list, and since that voyage, travel has become more than an occasional event — it’s a way of life. Trekking to New Zealand, seeking out the vibrant Black communities in Colombia, or falling in love with Zimbabwe, I live for an adventure.

Nevertheless, traveling can take a toll on your finances. The average cost of a trip for Americans in 2024 was $5,861, up 25% from 2023, according to a recent report. Yes! It is expensive, but after years of traveling around Europe, Oceania, and the Americas—and balancing my finances while doing so—I’ve discovered ways to save money that actually enhance the travel experience:

Before Traveling

Leverage Travel Rewards

If your goal is to travel this year, then frequent flyer programs, hotel loyalty programs, and travel rewards credit cards must be part of your strategy. For example, last November, I celebrated my 30th birthday in Paris and paid zero for my accommodations. I redeemed credit card points for the hotel.

Master Key Phrases

I don’t know every language of the places I visit, but I always try to learn a few basic expressions. In some countries, this can help you avoid what’s locally known as the “tourist tax”—those higher prices visitors often pay for services or goods.

During Traveling

Stay With Locals

Couchsurfing is a platform where travelers can stay with locals at no cost. It’s one of the easiest ways to reduce accommodation expenses, which often take up a large chunk of your travel budget. It’s also a great way to meet locals, many of whom have become lifelong friends of mine.

Exchange Your Skills for Lodging and Meals

Workaway is a platform that connects travelers with hosts who need help on various projects, from teaching English to gardening to running a hostel. In exchange, you get free accommodations and sometimes complimentary meals.

It is an excellent option for a long stay, and I’ve seen it abundantly used in countries like Australia and New Zealand, eliminating two of the most significant travel expenses: lodging and food.

Try House-Sitting

House-sitting is another fantastic way to arrange free accommodation while traveling. In exchange, you take care of someone’s property, and sometimes, the property and their pets.

I’ve tried house-sitting many times, and I’ve stayed anywhere from a week to three months in one place. I’ve been able to live in and see destinations that I otherwise wouldn’t have experienced because there weren’t many hotels or inviting places to stay nearby, and that has made a big difference on my trips.

Meal Prep

There is something about arriving at local markets, picking up fresh ingredients, and trying new recipes. Meal prepping is one of my go-to strategies for controlling my travel budget. Although most people will lean into the urge to eat out every time while traveling, I’ve found this to be my budget and life saver on many occasions when staying in lodging that has a kitchen.

Use Local Transportation

Public transportation is almost always cheaper than taxis or rideshares, and it’s one of the best ways to explore a city like a local. For instance, in Panama, you pay only a few cents to take the subway from the airport to the Panama Canal. In the Netherlands, a bike can be your go-to transportation, as most locals get around on a two-wheeler. Rent one! Research beforehand to understand the local public transit system and create a mobility plan for your stay.