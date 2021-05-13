5 Machine Washable Rugs Designed To Withstand The Heaviest Traffic

Keeping a rug clean is a losing battle. Sometimes it feels like cleanliness and rugs are like oil and water—they simply don’t go together. And if you have filthy kids (or maybe you’re a tad messy yourself) you can forget about ever having a clean rug. Even though this is the case, rugs aren’t going anywhere. According to Zion Market Research, the global carpets and rugs market was valued at around 84.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately 107.9 billion by 2023.
If you’re into rugs and like to keep them clean, opt for washable rugs. Just toss them in the machine for a quick wash, then dry using air only setting without heat. Fun fact: they make great wall decor, too. Check out our favorites below.
01
Lorena Canals Washable Rug
Looking for a bohemian and chic rug with a hint of sophistication? This cream-colored rug was artfully crafted with modern living spaces in mind. Try it in your living room or bedroom for decor that’s free from toxic dyes or contaminants.
02
Ruggable Delphina Delft Blue Rug
Reminiscent of the Greek city of Delphi, this rug features intricate floral vines that are sure to look great in any room.
03
ReaLife Rugs Machine Washable Rug
If you’re the low-maintenance type, this rug is perfect for you. For starters, it’s a dark color which means it’s easy to hide stains and mud tracked in from kids and pets. Plus, the synthetic fibers in it give it a durable finish that’s sure to last longer than your favorite couch.
04
Ikea RINDSHOLM Rug
Sometimes you don’t want an ultra plush rug and that’s okay. This cotton, viscose and rayon blended rug is great for heavy foot traffic as it doesnt stain as easily. But if it does, throw it in the washer machine or hand wash in warm water.
05
Willaby hand loomed rug
Made by hand, by a family of Amish weavers, this loomed rug deserves a special place in your home. And for under $100 we consider it a total win.