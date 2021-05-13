5 Machine Washable Rugs Designed To Withstand The Heaviest Traffic

Keeping a rug clean is a losing battle. Sometimes it feels like cleanliness and rugs are like oil and water—they simply don’t go together. And if you have filthy kids (or maybe you’re a tad messy yourself) you can forget about ever having a clean rug. Even though this is the case, rugs aren’t going anywhere. According to Zion Market Research, the global carpets and rugs market was valued at around 84.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately 107.9 billion by 2023.

If you’re into rugs and like to keep them clean, opt for washable rugs. Just toss them in the machine for a quick wash, then dry using air only setting without heat. Fun fact: they make great wall decor, too. Check out our favorites below.